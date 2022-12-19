(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission on Monday approved three applications for construction of solar facilities in Catawba, Scotland and Lenoir counties.
Commissioners unanimously approved all three applications with very little discussion during a 10 a.m. hearing in Raleigh on Monday.
The approvals included an application from Blackburn Solar to construct a 58 megawatt solar facility in Lincolnton, Catawba County for Duke Energy Carolinas.
Rosemary Solar also won approval to construct an 80 megawatt solar facility in Laurinburg, Scotland County for Duke Energy Progress, which will also benefit from approval of Bear Point Solar’s plan to build a 73.91 megawatt solar facility in LaGrange in Lenoir County.
The Public Staff, which vets proposals on behalf of ratepayers, recommended approval of all three applications.
Blackburn Solar initially applied for registration as a new renewable energy facility in November 2021 to sell power to Duke Energy Carolinas and an affidavit of publication was printed in the Hickory Daily Record in January with no complaints.
Rosemary Solar applied in January for construction of a 74 megawatt solar facility on Lee’s Mill Road to sell energy to Duke Energy Progress, then requested to increase the capacity to 80 megawatts in August.
"The Public Staff presented this matter to the Commission at its Regular Staff Conference on December 19, 2022. The Public Staff stated that it had reviewed the amendment and determined it to be in compliance with the requirements (in state law and commission rules," the docket read. "Therefore, the Public Staff recommended that the Commission issue an amended CPCN (certificate of public convenience and necessity) to the Applicant."
Bear Point Solar applied to construct a 73.91 megawatt facility on Bulltown Road in October to sell electricity to Duke Energy Progress, as well as for registration as a new energy facility.
Bear Point Solar’s application was published in the Kinston Free Press on Dec. 5 and with no complaints received, the Public Staff recommended approval of both the registration and application to build.
The approvals task the companies with filing information annually by April 1 and to participate in a tracking system to facilitate issuance of renewable energy certificates.
The certificate of public convenience and necessity for each of the three facilities is good for five years and the commission will renew the certificates "by re-compliance with the requirements" if the companies have not started construction before they expire.