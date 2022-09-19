(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate in August increased for the first time since the start of the pandemic, jumping 0.1% from July to 3.5%, according to figures released on Friday.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce reports unemployment for August came in 0.2% lower than the national rate of 3.7%, and has decreased by 1.3% since the same time last year.
North Carolina’s 3.5% unemployment rate follows four consecutive months at 3.4%, marking the first increase in the rate since unemployment hit 14.2% in April 2020.
"The number of people employed increased 1,375 over the month to 4,944,797 and increased 198,133 over the year," according to the commerce department. "The number of people unemployed increased 7,904 over the month to 179,561 and decreased 57,547 over the year."
Seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment jumped by 10,100 to 4,801,300 in August, with the largest increases from the Leisure & Hospitality Services industry at 3,800, followed by Professional & Business Services at 3,000, Education & Health Services at 2,300, Manufacturing at 2,100, Information at 1,700, Financial Activates at 1,100, Other Services at 200, and Mining and Logging with an increase of 100.
The biggest employment drops came from Government with a loss of 4,900, and Trade, Transportation & Utilities, which was down 500.
Total nonfarm jobs have increased by 175,600 since August 2021, with all but 900 in the private sector.
The biggest year-over-year increases were in the Professional & Business Services with 49,700, Leisure & Hospitality Services at 36,700, and Education & Health Services with a 22,700 increase.
Paige Terryberry, senior fiscal analyst for The John Locke Foundation, noted in a recent post that the national unemployment rate of 3.7% is up 0.2% from the month prior, marking only the third increase since the pandemic started.
"Since the massive spike in unemployment from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, unemployment has risen only twice: in June 2021 (from 5.8% to 5.9%) and in January 2022 (from 3.9% to 4%)," she wrote on the foundation’s website. "The August increase marks the largest increase since April 2020."
Terryberry also highlighted how the labor force participation rate is playing into the statistics.
"The state’s seasonally adjusted labor force participation rate (the number of employed and unemployed looking for work divided against the state’s noninstitutionalized civilian population above age 16) has increased steadily since December 2021," she wrote. "August’s rate, however, remained unchanged from July’s rate of 60.6%. Before the pandemic, the rate was 61.3% in February 2020.
"If labor force participation were at pre-pandemic levels, North Carolina would have about 59,190 more people in the labor force," Terryberry wrote.
The latest statistics, along with raging inflation and a 2.3% decrease in work hours per week in North Carolina over the last year, are not good signs for the state’s economy, she surmised.
"After months of recovery, the state’s labor force appears to be running out of steam," Terryberry wrote. "Unemployment has increased, and the labor force is not growing. Businesses are struggling to hire workers and are forced to cut work hours, while wage growth is not keeping up with inflation."