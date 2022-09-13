(The Center Square) — North Carolina law enforcement are cracking down on the "Carolina squat," a modified vehicle suspension outlawed during the last legislative session.
Images posted to Facebook show officers measuring vehicles for compliance with legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper last year that bans vehicles modified specifically to have the front end higher than the rear.
SL 2021-128 states vehicles may not be operated on any highway or public roadway if "by alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is 4 or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender" measured vertically through the center of the wheel.
The law, which went into effect on Dec. 1, comes with a one year driver’s license revocation for third and subsequent violations.
The change followed an online petition that garnered more than 72,000 signatures in support of banning the modification, which "blind people with their headlights pointed to the sky" and cause other safety issues with steering and braking.
Danilo DiRico posted pictures to Facebook that show troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are now getting serious about the law, recently measuring the fenders of a Toyota 4-Runner that appears to be in violation.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office Maj. David McFadyen told the Sun Journal when the law went into effect in December that officers there are cracking down, with no exceptions.
"Every time an individual is observed operating a vehicle in violation of the statute, they’re gonna receive a citation," he said. "If they get that first citation and they don’t correct it and they’re caught on the road again, they’re gonna get another citation."
Blake Peffley, a truck modification salesman in Jacksonville, told WCTI the change has fueled business from folks who want to keep the ability to squat, while also complying with the law.
"They’re asking for a bag that goes in the rear of the suspension that they can air down, so if they go to a truck show, they can still squat," he said.
McFadyen acknowledged that as long as squatted vehicles are not operating on the roadway, they’re not illegal.
"They can have the modification as long as they don’t operate it on the highway or public vehicle area," he said. "A lot of the modifications are done from folks who like to enter their vehicles in these car shows with modified vehicles."
Lawmakers in Virginia and South Carolina have also outlawed the Carolina squat in recent months, motivated in part by a fatal crash that killed 27-year-old Jody Upton, Jr.