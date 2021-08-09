(The Center Square) – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has approved the growth, sale and use of medical marijuana on its tribal land in western North Carolina.
The Tribal Council approved a measure that would authorize and regulate the industry on the land, referred to as the Qualla Boundary. The tribe would issue cards to people who are age 21 or older and qualify for the program.
Principal Chief Richard Sneed said the program is a "compassion-care issue." It would make marijuana available for medical use on the land to help patients with severe and chronic illnesses such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, Crohn's disease, sickle cell disease, Parkinson's disease and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Last week's decision by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians comes as the North Carolina General Assembly gradually considers a measure to approve medical marijuana in the state.
Dubbed the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act, Senate Bill 711 would remove criminal and civil penalties for the sale, growing and harvesting of medical cannabis. It also sets in place rules and regulations and two commissions to oversee the process. The bill received a favorable vote from the Senate Committee on Health Care on July 21. It must be approved in both chambers of the General Assembly before the governor reviews it.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 36 states and four territories have legalized medical marijuana.
The Cherokee Indians are self-governed, meaning it has its own laws, elections and government.
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has been considering the legislation for six years, officials said. The ordinance creates an advisory and control board to regulate the industry.
Marijuana purchases are limited to an ounce a day and no more than 6 ounces a month under the law. The daily tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) limit is 2,500 milligrams a day or 10,000 milligrams a month.