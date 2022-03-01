(The Center Square) – North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is calling for a task force to address the effect the nation’s high inflation rate is having on local government coffers.
The national inflation rate was the highest it has been in 40 years at 7.5% in January. Folwell said inflation combined with current labor and supply chain shortages could create disruptions, especially for local governments.
“Inflation is a thief,” said Folwell, who oversees the state’s pension system and leads the Local Government Commission (LGC).
Inflation is the rate that prices of products and the cost of services increase over time. Folwell said it is a cause for concern for financially strapped governments and people on fixed incomes.
North Carolina’s LGC monitors the finances of more than 1,100 local government units and approves borrowing for the units. In the past few years, many local governments in North Carolina have requested to borrow money to update or repair outdated water and sewer systems, schools and other government buildings.
The treasurer said the cost of tools and supplies has increased because of inflation, possibly leading to governments being priced out of projects.
For instance, Folwell said the LGC could approve a city’s plan to borrow $120 million for a project, but the cost could increase to $190 million with massive inflation. Workforce and supply chain shortages also can stall the local projects. Low supply chains also have led to higher prices, according to reports.
Although Folwell is concerned about the effect the inflation rate will have on lower governments, it may allow the state to invest money in fixed income at higher interest rates.
“Interest rates go up typically for most of our lifetime, stocks go down, but it gives us an opportunity to take billions of dollars invested at higher interest rates than what we were getting a year ago,” Folwell said.
In addition to creating a task force to examine the effects of the high inflation rate, Folwell said governments should avoid creating policies that drive inflation.
Economists point to the injection of federal aid into the economy and the supply shortages as the cause of the current inflation surge. Folwell said local government should be mindful of one-time funding from the federal government since the money temporarily props their fiscal budgets.