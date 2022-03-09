(The Center Square) – North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell wants Congress to allow state pension funds to pursue economic damages from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Folwell urged the North Carolina General Assembly on Wednesday to pass a resolution strongly condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “murderous military invasion of Ukraine,” and to call on Congress to amend the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) to allow state pension funds to pursue economic damages in U.S. courts.
The move would provide a means for the North Carolina pension fund and other institutional investors and state pension funds to recover losses related to the war, including the seizure of Russian assets and properties, Folwell said in a prepared statement.
“Amending FSIA language to provide state pension funds with greater legal mechanisms to more easily recoup economic losses is a crucial step to impose serious financial consequences on the Russian tyrant, diminishing his ability to fund his evil war,” Folwell said. “We need to punish Putin and his cronies for pension and investment losses. North Carolina taxpayers and those who teach, protect and otherwise serve should not suffer that burden.”
The treasurer’s suggestion came a day after President Joe Biden ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in the latest round of sanctions against Putin and his supporters. The U.S. and allies also have cut Russia from the SWIFT world banking system and targeted financial sanctions on exports, oligarchs and Putin himself.
Folwell noted that while sanctions freeze Russian assets, confiscating those assets through private lawsuits based on economic harm is a difficult and confusing process because of international law, bilateral investment treaties and principles of sovereign immunity. He pointed to current exceptions to sovereign immunity defenses in the law, however, and suggested Congress amend FSIA to add exceptions for state-sponsored terrorism.
Folwell argued the change would allow economically injured parties to file court actions in a process to confiscate assets, while also applying additional economic pressures on Russia in hopes of ending the war and death in Ukraine.
“Putin’s actions are barbarous and deplorable,” Folwell said. "He is indiscriminately bombing and shelling peaceful citizens who want only to live freely under their constitutionally established government and rule of law. His criminal actions are causing loss of innocent life, depriving Ukrainian cities of food and medicine and creating a humanitarian crisis in which over 1.7 million refugees have flooded into other European countries.”
Amending FSIA to target Russian assets would send the message “we stand with the Ukrainian people in their desperate hour of need, and demand that Putin be punished severely for his war crimes,” he said.
The North Carolina Department of State Treasurer holds about $80 million, or .067% of its $118.2 billion international equity portfolio, in securities domiciled in Russia. The Supplemental Retirement Plan portfolio holds about $12 million or .0777% of the plan’s $15.5 billion in investments in Russian securities, all within the international equity and index funds.
Folwell included a draft resolution for the General Assembly to consider that states in part, “North Carolina taxpayers and public employees who teach, protect and otherwise serve should be granted additional recourse to hold the Russian Federation, its corrupt leadership, and its state-owned corporations accountable in U.S. courts for economic damage done in the United States by Vladimir Putin’s gambit.”