(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell wants the state Supreme Court to look at how the state's certificate of need laws benefit healthcare monopolies at the expense of consumers and taxpayers.
Folwell submitted an amicus (friend of the court) brief to the state's highest court on Monday in support of a New Bern eye doctor's challenge to North Carolina's CON regulations, which some lawmakers are looking to reform when the General Assembly convenes later this month.
The Mercatus Center at George Mason University also filed an amicus brief urging the court to take another look at the case.
The filing follows research on CON laws from the Mercatus Center that shows North Carolina regulates the second highest number of healthcare services of any state, restricting supply of 27 services. Only Hawaii regulates more at 28 services.
"The issue at the heart of this case — whether North Carolina's Certificate of Need law violates Article I, Sections 19, 32, and 34 of the North Carolina Constitution — is of significant public interest due to the harmful effects that illegal healthcare monopolies enabled by this law inflict on North Carolinians," wrote Benjamin Garner, Folwell's attorney. "In theory, some argued, Certificate of Need laws would increase accessibility, quality, and affordability of healthcare services. In practice, however, Certificate of Need laws erect insurmountable regulatory barriers wielded by existing institutional healthcare entities to exclude others from entering the market."
Folwell, who oversees the State Health Plan covering 750,000 active and retired government employees, argues "the healthcare monopolies maintained in part by the CON law are harming North Carolinians as consumers of healthcare and also as taxpayers," according to the brief.
CON laws are specifically designed to limit the supply of health care by requiring state approval for certain services, facilities and equipment. In North Carolina, the Department of Health and Human Services must approve all new hospitals, psychiatric facilities, chemical dependency treatment facilities, nursing homes, adult care homes, kidney disease treatment centers, intermediate care facilities, rehabilitation facilities, home health agencies, hospices, diagnostic centers and ambulatory surgical facilities, according to the department.
"Certificate of Need laws contribute to the creation of highly consolidated healthcare monopolies," Garner wrote. "In turn, these monopolies decrease the accessibility, quality, and affordability of healthcare while dramatically increasing their prices and excess revenues, all at the expense of North Carolinians. Determining whether the Certificate of Need law runs afoul of the North Carolina Constitution's protections against these types of harmful monopolies and special privileges is an issue of significant public interest justifying this Court's review."
Jay Singleton sued the state over CON laws in North Carolina that prevents him from performing most eye surgeries at his Singleton Vision Center. Instead patients must travel to the only state approved CON at CarolinaEast, though Singleton argues he "could provide eye surgeries at his facility for thousands of dollars less than those same procedures cost at CarolinaEast."
An appeals court dismissed his case and Singleton is asking the North Carolina Supreme Court to intervene.
Eleven states have already eliminated CON regulations, with Florida reducing CON required services from nine to six last year. A Mercatus Center report for the Sunshine State showed doing away with CON laws would result in $235 per capita in reduced healthcare spending, an increase of more than 100 more facilities total and nine more rural hospitals, 5.6% less post-surgery complications, and a nearly 5% increase in proportion of patients who would rate their hospital at least nine out of 10.
North Carolina lawmakers considered changes to the CON law last session as one element of legislation to expand Medicaid. Aside from increasing services and reducing costs, Folwell contends reforming North Carolina's CON laws would significantly benefit taxpayers who support the State Health Plan.
"Rising healthcare costs … pose a challenge to maintaining the solvency of the Plan and are a liability to taxpayers, who support the Plan through appropriations from the General Assembly," Garner wrote. "These appropriations grow at approximately four percent per year, but the Plan's costs continue to grow at approximately seven percent per year. Moreover, the Plan faces a $33.5 billion liability for retiree healthcare costs, with only $2.6 billion set aside from the General Assembly to cover that liability."