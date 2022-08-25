(The Center Square) — The amount of the check from North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell wasn’t significant, but the town of Biltmore Forest appreciated receiving lost money.
Folwell presented a check for $806.73 on Wednesday to officials of Biltmore Forest, a town of approximately 1,700 located in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
"The town is appreciative of Treasurer Folwell and his staff for alerting us to the existence of these funds, and instructing us how to inform our citizens how to check whether they have any missing cash," Town Manager Jonathan Kanipe said in a statement. "We know that it came from a public works vendor we utilized, so our thought was to put it back to work in our Public Works Department."
The Unclaimed Property Division discovered the funds during a routine review of data in its system. The office determined the funds belonged to Biltmore Forest, but the money was diverted to the state’s escheats fund, maintained by the Treasurer’s office.
The budget for Biltmore Forest’s Public Works Department is approximately $860,000 for the 2023 fiscal year, according to budget documents published on its website. The town’s total budget is $5.3 million.
The state is holding 17.6 million properties valued at $1.02 billion, according to information from the Department of the State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division. During the 2022 fiscal year, the Treasurer’s office paid 178,857 claims totaling more than $105 million.
State law requires the Unclaimed Property Division to receive and safeguard funds turned over to the Treasurer. Unclaimed property consists of bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds and contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes.
"It was a pleasure getting the opportunity to share part of my day with elected officials and staff members in Biltmore Forest," Folwell said in a statement. "One of the added benefits to returning money to its rightful owners and raising awareness of NCCash.com while I am conducting business around the state is witnessing firsthand the dedication public and civic servants have in making North Carolina a better place for all."