(The Center Square) – North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell was released from the hospital Friday after receiving treatment for COVID-19.
Folwell, who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25, was hospitalized for five days at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was admitted after consulting his physician when his cough become more severe. At no time during his hospitalization was Folwell on a ventilator or otherwise incapacitated, his office said.
In the news release announcing his release from the hospital, Folwell and his family expressed gratitude for the doctors and staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, noting "their professionalism and concern for his health was an essential factor in his speedy recovery and eventual discharge."
Folwell also praised treasurer's office employees who have kept the office running. Nearly 400 treasurer's office employees are working from home because of North Carolina's stay-at-home order.
As of Friday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,093 COVID-19 cases in the state – including 19 deaths – and 259 current hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 6,714 deaths in the U.S., with more than 264,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.