(The Center Square) — North Carolina will use a $100 million federal grant to widen 10 miles of Interstate 85 in Cleveland and Gaston counties.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday North Carolina will receive a $100 million Infrastructure Rebuilding America grant for the state’s I-85 Funding Transportation Utilizing Resilient, Equitable Solutions project, federal funding included in the infrastructure law approved by Congress last year.
The $100 million grant is among $1.5 million in awards for the first round of the INFRA program announced by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday. The INFRA program is a competitive grant program for highway, multimodal freight and rail projects that’s expected to distribute $8 billion nationwide over the next five years.
"Strengthening infrastructure and making transportation safe, clean and more resilient will build a stronger North Carolina," Cooper said. "These funds will deliver critical transportation improvements, better connect our people to high-speed internet and move our state forward on clean transportation."
North Carolina’s INFRA grant will go toward widening about 10 miles of I-85 in Gaston County from six lanes to eight, as well as installing new routes for bicycles and pedestrians. Work will also include installation of broadband infrastructure and electric vehicle charging stations along the route from Charlotte to South Carolina.
"In addition, approximately five interchanges, approximately six overpasses, and approximately four railroad bridges will be replaced to accommodate the widening," according to a USDOT fact sheet.
"This is great news for North Carolina," said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. "When we can invest in critical parts of our transportation network, it creates better and safer connections between our rural and urban areas, strengthens our supply chains, and gives our state a much-needed economic boost."
The INFRA award comes through a new streamlined process created by the USDOT that allows state and local governments to apply for three different grant programs with a single application. Grants for the other two programs – the Rural Surface Transportation Grant program, and the National Infrastructure Project Assistance program – will be announced in the coming months, according to USDOT.
The Thursday funding announcement comes about a month after the USDOT highlighted nearly $60 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants for North Carolina to fund six major transportation projects.
Those projects include reconstructing 28 bridges in the mountains, extending a bicycle and walking path to underserved communities in Winston-Salem, and planning for a passenger rail service through North Carolina, according to a Cooper statement.