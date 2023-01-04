(The Center Square) — North Carolina will receive $110 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund a bridge replacement and broadband expansion in Tyrell and Dare counties.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday a $289.5 million project to replace Alligator River Bridge on U.S. 64, and to install broadband infrastructure in the region, received a $110 million boost from a federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant from the USDOT.
The MPDG program allowed transportation agencies to submit one application for three different federal grant programs: The National Infrastructure Project Assistance program, the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highways Projects program, and the Rural Surface Transportation Grant program.
"This bridge is a lifeline for the people of North Carolina both to and from the Barrier Islands. It is one of the few options residents and visitors have for accessing our far eastern counties and this bridge replacement will serve our state for decades to come," Cooper said. "This is a great example of how President Biden’s bipartisan Infrastructure Law helps move along large projects that otherwise would be difficult to fund through traditional means."
The project will replace the two-lane, swing-span Lindsay C. Warren Bridge constructed in 1962 with a new two-lane, fixed-span bridge just north of the current structure, which requires vehicle traffic to stop for more than 4,000 boats that pass through Alligator River each year. The situation, along with down time for maintenance, means motorists are occasionally faced with extended delays, or a roughly 100-mile detour.
"This is a big boost for eastern North Carolina," North Carolina Department of Transportation engineer Win Bridgers said. "A new fixed-span bridge over the Alligator River would aid everything from economic development to hurricane evacuation."
The new bridge will run about 3.2 miles and provide a vertical clearance of 65 feet for boat traffic. It will include two 12-foot lanes with 8-foot shoulders, as well as railing to separate bike traffic.
"This is a great win for Dare and Tyrrell counties and will ensure a safe and reliable bridge for generations to come," said U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, who voted for the infrastructure law that provided the funding. "I am proud to have advocated for this funding, and thank local officials in both counties for their tireless advocacy for this grant as well. It’s clear the bipartisan infrastructure law is already bringing major investments to our great state."
NCDOT expects to begin bridge construction by 2025, while also using a portion of the funds to install broadband along U.S. 64 between Rocky Mount and the Outer Banks. The exact allocation of the grant remains unclear.
NCDOT officials named the Alligator River Bridge grant in honor of former longtime engineer Sterling Baker, who died in April. The STERLING grant application is an acronym for Strengthening Transportation Evacuation Resilient Lifeline by Improving Network’s Grid.
"Sterling dedicated his life to NCDOT and the northeastern North Carolina community. He would be proud the grant project for this bridge would highlight his work ingenuity and character he showed to get the job done for citizens," Baker’s wife, Elizabeth Mumm Baker, said in a statement. "It is really special, and his family will be honored that he will forever be part of eastern North Carolina. Thank you for this tribute honoring his legacy."