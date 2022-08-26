(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global biotech company ABEC, Inc. by more than $2 million as part of an economic development deal touted by Gov. Roy Cooper this week.
Cooper announced Tuesday North Carolina will funnel $2,008,000 to ABEC, Inc. over the next dozen years to help the company expand existing facilities in Wilson County, the latest in a long line of "crony deals" critics argue are unnecessary.
"Once again Gov. Cooper proves his hypocrisy on corporate tax cuts," Brian Balfour, senior vice president of research for The John Locke Foundation, told The Center Square. "For years he has publicly slammed 'corporate tax giveaways,' but meanwhile he continues to approve and brag about giveaways to corporations like this latest deal.
"A better course of action would be for state government to reduce business taxes across the board and put an end to these crony deals," he said.
The Pennsylvania-based ABEC is expected to invest $11 million in the city of Wilson for an additional cleanroom and increased manufacturing capacity for single-use disposable containers. The improvements enable the company to "continue offering customers the fastest DC lead times in the industry" while creating 251 jobs in Wilson County, according to a Cooper press release.
"Biomanufacturers that must operate at the highest levels of precision and quality choose North Carolina time and time again," Cooper said. "Biotech is a statewide industry, and ABEC will find the technical expertise and outstanding workforce they need in Wilson County."
The ABEC deal utilizes a Job Development Investment Grant approved by the state's Economic Investment Committee on Tuesday. Officials expect the project to grow the state's economy by $455 million over the next 12 years. The jobs will pay an average annual salary of $52,613, or slightly more than the Wilson County average of $47,863, and are expected to produce an impact of $13 million for the state and local areas, according to Cooper.
"ABEC's expansion in Wilson, NC supports the long-term growth of the biopharmaceutical industry," ABEC CEO Scott Pickering said. "The 50,000 square foot facility will include state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, attracting bioprocess expertise and technical talent to join the ABEC team."
The ABEC deal, like others, was orchestrated by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. It's supported by city and county officials, lawmakers in the General Assembly, and the state community college system.
"Payments for all JDIGs only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets," according to the Cooper release. "JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant's reimbursement payments to a given company."
Local politicians applauded all those involved who helped to secure taxpayer support for ABEC.
"Many organizations and people in Wilson County and around the state have worked behind the scenes as ABEC evaluated its options for a new business location," said state Rep. Linda Cooper-Suggs, D-Wilson. "We're thrilled the company has placed its confidence in us and everyone in our area will continue to support this company and its employees as they ramp up operations in our region."