(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state.
That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters.
The Atlantic Coast Conference Board of Directors announced this week it has formally selected Charlotte as its new headquarters, capping off a comprehensive review and assessment led by commercial real estate consultant Newmark.
"The Board of Directors is pleased that the conference headquarters will be joining the Charlotte community and is quite excited about the long-term opportunities that will afford," said ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President Vincent E. Price. "The Board also recognizes and expresses our thanks for what has been a truly wonderful relationship with Greensboro over the last 70 years, and we appreciate the support shown by the state of North Carolina to have the league office remain in the state. We are grateful to the city of Charlotte and look forward to a flourishing partnership."
The ACC, which includes 15 member schools across 10 mostly east coast states, was founded in Greensboro seven decades ago and now sponsors 27 collegiate sports involving nearly 10,000 student-athletes.
While both the ACC and local officials celebrated the move, others blasted the taxpayer-funded incentive as a waste.
"The latest budget adjustments earmarked $15 million of North Carolinians' tax dollars for 'collegiate sports employer retention funds,'" said Paige Terryberry, senior analyst for fiscal policy at The John Locke Foundation. "Such political favoritism redirects limited resources away from more productive uses and is a disrespectful use of taxpayer money."
The move follows budget adjustments in the General Assembly over the summer that included a $15 million allocation for the ACC to "locate and occupy within the state its headquarters facility for a continuous period of at least 15 years."
Republican House Majority Whip Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, told the media in June the taxpayer money was intended to discourage the ACC from moving to Florida. The deal requires the conference to host dozens of postseason championship tournaments in the state by 2033. The incentive ultimately worked to save 50 jobs from leaving the state, at a cost of $300,000 each.
Newmark considered a list of criteria in searching for a new ACC headquarters that included location within the Eastern Time zone population size with positive growth trends, growth and diversity of population, access to a large hub airport with accessibility to and from all ACC member schools, anticipated benefits to the ACC brand, "potential synergies to existing and prospective partners," and financial considerations, according to an ACC release.
"After a comprehensive, inclusive and deliberate process, the Board decided that Charlotte — an amazing and vibrant community — not only meets, but exceeds, the needs of the ACC. Our new home will provide both known and unknown benefits to our student-athletes, member schools and conference office staff," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said. "The decision to relocate from Greensboro was a difficult one, and the entire city and its first-class representatives will always hold an incredibly special place in the history and legacy of the ACC."
The ACC headquarters will move to Uptown Charlotte, in the Legacy Union's Bank of America Tower, during the 2022-23 academic year. The new facility will include a game day operations studio, and a modern production studio.
The conference's long history in the city includes a 10-year agreement inked with the Charlotte Sports Foundation in 2018 to host the ACC Football Championship through the 2030 season, as well as 13 ACC Men's Basketball Tournaments, the most recent in 2019.
"I'm very excited and happy to welcome the Atlantic Coast Conference as Charlotte's newest resident," said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. "Charlotte is one of the best sports towns in the country and a growing destination for sports events so having the ACC call Charlotte home bolsters our reputation nationally.
"As anyone knows, you always want to have family close by or be able to visit easily and Charlotte's central location in the region combined with Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, makes the Queen City the perfect place for the ACC to call home and continue its great legacy."