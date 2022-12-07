(The Center Square) — Taxpayers will subsidize three North Carolina businesses by more than $1.4 million over the next dozen years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week.
On Monday, Cooper touted a $100,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund to help the building products company Woodgrain with its $7.5 million expansion in Rocky Mount.
The Idaho-based company manufactures moulding, millwork, windows, doors and other parts in seven North Carolina facilities, and the grant will help relocate Woodgrain’s existing door-hanging operation to a 225,000 square foot facility in Rocky Mount. The move is expected to create 42 new jobs that pay an average of $87 more per year than the county average of $44,377.
"It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its expansion," Cooper said. "This decision is indicative of the company’s positive experience with our strong communities, manufacturing economy and our world class workforce."
On Tuesday, Cooper announced two more taxpayer-funded incentives awarded through the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program: $695,700 for the Japanese wood company Sumitomo Forestry America, and $611,100 for Alamance Foods, a North Carolina-based food products company.
The JDIG money is paid out over a dozen years in exchange for creating jobs.
The Sumitomo deal is expected to create 129 jobs in Randolph County as the company spends $19.5 million to start a new manufacturing facility in Archdale, while the Alamance funds will contribute toward the company’s $42 million expansion in Burlington, which is expected to create 135 jobs.
The Sumitomo jobs will come with an average annual salary of $45,782, or a little more than $5,000 above the Randolph County average. The Alamance jobs will pay an average annual salary of $47,063, or $64 above the Alamance County average, according to a Cooper announcement.
"Today, companies have many locations to choose from when considering an expansion, but North Carolina’s competitive advantages always shine through," Cooper said.
The grants are orchestrated through the Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, with help from the General Assembly, community college system, and local government and economic development officials.
Critics of the incentives contend there are better ways to attract business investment to North Carolina than giving away taxpayer funds to select companies.
"Each of these deals offers another example of the government trying to pick economic winners and losers. If these companies actually need taxpayer support to survive, then the targeted incentive is ill-advised. If the companies only chose North Carolina because of the incentive, then that doesn’t bode well for the state when the incentive runs out and the business starts reassessing its options," said Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst for the John Locke Foundation.
"North Carolina does better when it focuses on broad-based economic reforms — low tax rates, light regulatory burden – that affect everyone," he said. "That’s a preferable approach for existing businesses, new businesses, and people who don’t even know yet that they want to start a business."