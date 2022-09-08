(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize Sunlight Batteries USA by up to $1.2 million over the next dozen years to expand production to Alamance County, though experts contend the incentive is bad policy.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday touted a $1.2 million Job Development Investment Grant for Sunlight Batteries USA to help with the company's $40 million plan to expand from an existing facility in Greensboro to open a new production facility in Mebane.
The company expects to create more than 130 jobs to manufacture and assemble lithium-ion batteries using robot-assisted systems, in addition to adding product storage and distribution space.
"Demand is growing for clean energy components like batteries, and North Carolina is at the forefront of this industry of the future," Cooper said. "Companies like Sunlight Batteries are bringing new jobs and new investment to Alamance County, thanks to North Carolina's commitment to clean energy and innovation."
Sunlight Batteries USA is owned by the international company Sunlight Group, which is headquartered in Athens, Greece. The new facility in Alamance County is expected to create jobs in sales, marketing, operations, assembly, warehousing, engineering, and customer service, with an average annual salary of $67,589, or roughly $20,000 more per year than the current county average.
State officials believe the new payroll will produce a state and local economic impact of $8.5 million per year, and anticipate the project will grow the state's economy by $390.7 million over the next 12 years.
"Sunlight's expansion in Mebane is yet another milestone in our growth plan for the U.S. market," said Todd Sechrist, CEO of Sunlight Batteries USA. "The 134,000-square-feet facility will create over 130 new jobs in Alamance County and will serve the region by bringing lithium-ion batteries and battery charging solutions to the Americas market. We appreciate the confidence the state of North Carolina and the community has in Sunlight as a partner in the green economy and decarbonized energy."
The Sunlight Batteries deal, like others, was orchestrated by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. It's supported by Alamance Chamber, lawmakers in the General Assembly, and the state community college system.
"The clean energy economy offers great opportunities for all North Carolinians," Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said. "Our First in Talent strategic plan recognizes the importance of training our workers for these 21st Century jobs. Companies like Sunlight Batteries know they can depend on the strength and ingenuity of the North Carolina workforce."
Brian Balfour, senior vice president of research at The John Locke Foundation, told The Center Square that Cooper's latest development deal, like many before, "is emblematic of the politicization of our economy.
"EV batteries are only in 'demand' because of government mandates, and it's a government handout that helped seal the deal," he said. "We're witnessing the continued shift in power over our economy from consumers to the political class. It should be the decisions and preferences of the people that dictate how the means of production are used, not politicians and their cronies."