(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers are giving $130,000 to Asbury Graphite to help the company with its $16.9 million expansion in Lumberton, a move critics think is nonsensical.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday touted a taxpayer-funded grant of $65,000 from the One North Carolina Fund to help the 125-year-old New Jersey-based company to expand its existing operations in Lumberton. The One North Carolina grants, which are supposed to help attract investment and create jobs, require matching participation from local governments.
"Asbury Graphite is yet another company that sees the value of doing business in our state," Cooper said. "When they could expand anywhere in the world, Asbury selected Robeson County, North Carolina because they believe in our quality of life, our infrastructure and our workforce."
The international company will expand its existing facility to add a quality assurance lab, renovate its shipping and maintenance office and add employee facilities. The company will also repurpose two warehouses to produce Edge Functionalized Graphite, an "environmentally friendly advanced material," according to a Cooper statement.
Officials expect the project to result in 22 jobs in Robeson County with an average annual salary of $43,864, or marginally better than the county average of $37,649. Cooper contends the new jobs will have an annual payroll impact of more than $965,000. The deal was orchestrated by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, with the help of local economic development people, community college officials and politicians.
"We're delighted to have Asbury Graphite increase their investment in rural North Carolina," said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. "Our economic development strategy is a commitment to providing a diverse talent pipeline for growing companies across all industries."
Travis Toth, plant manager for Asbury Graphite, called the investment "a significant achievement."
"We're excited to produce this next-generation material here in North Carolina," he said.
Politicians are also applauding the deal.
"We welcome this expansion to Robeson County," said Sen. Danny Earl Britt, Jr., R-Robeson. "This expansion is an investment in their operations and our people, who stand ready to support the company's next phase of growth."
Brian Balfour, senior vice president of research at The John Locke Foundation, offered a different take.
"Imagine being a competitor in the carbon products industry and seeing your state government award your competitor a handout financed with your tax dollars," he said. "Such corporate welfare is patently unfair, tilts the playing field towards those with the coziest ties with government officials and invites pay-to-play corruption opportunities."