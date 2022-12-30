(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice recently issued a report on its work in 2022, offering an update on progress toward implementing a series of 125 recommendations.
The task force — composed of criminal justice reform activists, law enforcement officers, disability rights advocates, members of the state’s legal community, and others — was formed by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2020 to develop ways to "ensure racial equity in North Carolina’s criminal justice system."
The same year, the task force developed 125 recommendations to improve the criminal justice system, and the report issued last week highlights progress toward implementing the changes over the last year.
"As reflected in this report, the distinguishing hallmarks of our task force have been our careful examination of racial disparities and our commitment to implementing evidence-based systemic changes," said Justice Anita Earls, who chairs the task force. "Our efforts have involved working with leaders from all impacted communities and incorporating public input. We are excited to continue this work in the new year to make our communities safer and enhance public trust in the justice system."
Progress in 2022 includes the creation of Port City United in New Hanover County focused on violence interruption programs, as well as emergency response reform in multiple communities.
"For example, the city of Durham piloted a co-responder program," the report read. "Likewise, co-responder programs have also been started in Pitt County, Greensboro, and Charlotte. Each of these programs is organized differently, but in all, local stakeholders are working to respond more appropriately to people experiencing mental health crises, reduce strain on law enforcement resources, and reduce the risk of safety to officers and the community."
The task force has also worked to provide sample policies and informational guides for local law enforcement and prosecutors, as well as "legislative and administrative policy interventions that ameliorate racially disparate outcomes in the criminal justice system," according to the report.
"We continue to engage with statewide actors to identify opportunities for change, and we are monitoring the start of the implementation of the criminal justice reform legislation signed into law last year," the report read.
Other work involved "listening sessions to dig deeper into many of these issues — the ramifications of fines and fees on justice-involved people, how data about policing and race affect our ability to address these issues, and the specific experiences of victims of color within the criminal justice system, among others," according to the document.
The task force was slated to expire this month, but Cooper extended its authorization through 2024. Cooper also named North Carolina Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe as co-chair of the task force for 2023.