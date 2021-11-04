(The Center Square) – North Carolina’s Local Government Commission (LGC) will assume control of a Scotland County town after a recent audit found its former finance officer misused funds.
The East Laurinburg official, who was not named in the Oct. 21 audit report, wrote a series of checks to pay for utilities at her residence and spent more than $8,000 on miscellaneous undocumented expenses, causing the town's bank account to overdraft. East Laurinburg did not have funds available for operations as a result.
East Laurinburg already was in hot water with the LGC, which monitors the finances and approves borrowing for local government units, for not submitting its annual audits.
The LGC passed a resolution in April to repeal the town's charter for failing to submit annual financial audit reports for four years. The commission voted Tuesday to impound the town’s books.
“This is not a measure we ever want to take, but it is a necessary, last-resort action when a government unit fails repeatedly to comply with state regulations and statutes,” said State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who chairs the LGC. “Town residents must have full faith and confidence that their government is acting in accordance with the law, money is properly accounted for, tax funds are not being misused and essential services are being provided.”
The state auditor, Folwell and town officials have called for legal an investigation into the finance officer’s actions. Folwell also has asked the Legislature to "decharter" East Laurinburg.
According to the report, the finance officer misused more than $11,000 of the town's $75,000 operational budget. The audit found from May 2017 through January 2018, the finance officer wrote 13 checks from the town's bank account totaling $2,674 to pay utilities at her home. She signed the checks herself, and her mother, a commissioner, signed 11 of the checks.
The finance officer also spent $8,542 from the town's bank account without providing supporting documentation, including four checks to herself, totaling $585 for additional time worked and $880 for supplies.