(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled Friday the General Assembly did not violate the state's constitution when it appropriated three federal block grants contrary to how Gov. Roy Cooper intended the funds to be used.
Friday's 6-1 ruling by the higher court upholds the Court of Appeals' decision in favor of the North Carolina Legislature.
"This decision represents a win for separation of powers and the constitutional appropriations process in North Carolina, as well as a defeat for executive branch efforts to govern around the Legislature through litigation," said House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, a defendant in the lawsuit.
Cooper sued leaders of the General Assembly and the North Carolina Industrial Commission after lawmakers failed to execute his plan for the federal grant for community development, substance abuse and maternal and child health. Cooper presented his plan for the aid in 2017 in his spending proposal, but the Legislature passed the budget with $17 million in grants distributed differently.
The appellate court ruled in favor of the General Assembly in December 2019 based on a state law that reads: "[N]o money shall be drawn from the state treasury but in consequence of appropriations made by law."
Cooper's legal team argued the allocations violated the state's separation-of-powers rules.
Attorneys for the governor argued the federal grants were "custodial funds" already appropriated by Congress, and, by appropriating the funds differently, the Legislature overstepped its authority. Defense attorneys, however, argued the state, not separate entities of the state, were the recipients of the grants, and, by law, the General Assembly is in charge of appropriating state funds.
In their ruling Friday, Supreme Court judges rejected Cooper's claim that the grants were custodial funds and reaffirmed the legislative branch, not the executive branch, had the authority to make the decision on how the grants would be distributed. Justice Anita Earls was the lone dissenter.
"After a careful review of the relevant legal authorities, we have been unable to find any provision of the North Carolina State Constitution that creates a category of money that might possibly include the federal block grant monies that lies outside the State treasury or the General Assembly's appropriation authority," the panel of judges said.
Cooper's office did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Senate Leader Phil Berger, North Carolina Industrial Commission Commissioner Charlton Allen and former vice chairperson of the commission, Yolanda Stith, also were named in the lawsuit.
Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, co-chairperson of the Senate Judiciary Committee, applauded the court's decision Friday.
"The N.C. Supreme Court's well-reasoned decision in this matter was firmly grounded in the text of the Constitution and years of precedent," Daniel said in a statement.