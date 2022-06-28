(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court rejected a request this week to expedite proceedings in a lawsuit challenging the state law that dictates when felons regain the right to vote.
Justices rejected the request Monday from the Raleigh-based Community Success Initiative to speed up the timeline in its challenge to a 1973 law that prohibits felons from voting until their sentences are complete, including post-release probation or parole.
Community Success Initiative sued state lawmakers and Board of Elections in 2019 claiming the law violates the state constitution and was crafted with a racist intent. A trial court in March issued a 2-1 split decision to overturn the law, and ordered "if a person otherwise eligible to vote is not in jail or prison for a felony conviction, they may lawfully register and vote in North Carolina."
Republican lawmakers took the case to the North Carolina Court of Appeals, where a three-judge panel split 2-1 in April ruling that felons would not be allowed to register or vote in the May 17 primary or July 25 elections, but lifted the restriction for the November election as the case progressed through appeal.
The Supreme Court ultimately took over the case in May.
The Community Success Initiative asked the state's high court to shorten deadlines in the case to start the briefing schedule as early as August, but both the State Board of Elections and Republican lawmakers opposed the request.
Terence Steed, special deputy attorney general representing the State Board of Elections argued that changing the timeline would sow confusion ahead of the November election.
"While State Board Defendants recognize that it is in the public interest for the issues in this case to be finally resolved as expeditiously as practicable, they oppose Plaintiffs' motion to the extent it seeks a ruling from this Court prior to the 8 November 2022 general election, because of the administrative uncertainty and public confusion that could result from additional changes in voter eligibility in the run-up to the election," Steed wrote, according to The Carolina Journal.
"[M]yriad preparations are needed for an election, many of which will have already taken place in anticipation of the 8 November 2022 general election by late August, including the printing of absentee ballot envelopes," Steed wrote. "Those also include, of course, preparations to ensure the people affected by the superior court's final order are given the opportunity to vote."
The potential to reverse the appeals court order from April just weeks before the election "would create a significant risk of confusion for impacted people about their eligibility to vote in the 8 November 2022 election," Steed argued. The case would impact about 56,000 felons.
Republican lawmakers also argued against the expedited timeline and requested additional time to prepare that would move oral arguments to October, though the Supreme Court has not ruled on that request, the Journal reports.
Lawyers for legislative Republicans have argued the trial court ruling in the case ignored a provision in the state constitution that stipulates felons cannot vote in state elections until they are "first restored to the rights of citizenship in the manner prescribed by law." Because the trial court struck down the law, there's now no "manner prescribed by law" that allows felons to vote, they argue.
Appeals Court Judge Jefferson Griffin highlighted that point in his dissent to the April ruling.
"The framers of our State Constitution, and the people of this State, established … that convicted felons would not be treated the same as similarly situated, law-abiding citizens and would not be entitled to [the] same right to vote in free elections," Griffin wrote. "Instead, convicted felons would not have the right to vote unless their voting rights are restored 'in the manner prescribed by law.'"
Griffin also warned of the "high risk of irreparable harm" from allowing felons to vote before the case is resolved.
"If convicted felons are permitted to vote in the November election and Petitioners subsequently prevail on the merits of their appeal, untold thousands of lawful votes cast by North Carolina citizens likely will be diluted by votes cast by convicted felons in violation of our State Constitution," he wrote.