(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court put a clerk on leave amid his campaign for the state House, a move that came in response to Republicans who questioned his involvement in an ongoing redistricting case.
Tim Longest, a Democrat running for state House District 34, "is taking a leave of absence from his clerkship in the chambers of Justice (Robin) Hudson, effective 1 October 2022, and has and will have no participation of any kind in the consideration of any case yet to be decided by the Court, including all aspects of this case, until further notice, but at least until after the election of November 2022," Hudson wrote in an order Sunday.
The order rendered moot a motion by Republican legislative leaders in the case Harper v. Hall that questioned Longest's participation in the redistricting case. Lawmakers filed the "motion for clarification" on Friday, just days ahead of oral arguments scheduled to begin Tuesday.
"It would be a clear conflict of interest for anyone in the judicial branch to have meaningful involvement in litigation over legislative district boundaries while, at the same time, running for legislative office," Phillip Strach, attorney for Republicans, wrote in the motion. "Accordingly, Legislative Defendants presume Mr. Longest has been walled off from any activity in the remedial phase of this appeal."
Strach pointed out it's impossible for the legislative defendants to know for certain if that's the case, and requested assurance from Hudson that Longest is "appropriately screened."
"Alternatively, if this assurance cannot be made, Legislative Defendants move for Mr. Longest's recusal from this matter," he wrote.
The case will ultimately determine whether lawmakers will again redraw legislative maps for the 2024 election cycle, but does not affect maps for the November election, The Carolina Journal reports.
Longest is running as the Democratic candidate in House District 34, where he "has been endorsed by the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters PAC, … an endorsement Mr. Longest has advertised," Strach wrote.
"LCLCV is among the lead plaintiffs in this lawsuit and is appealing the Superior Court's ruling concerning legislative districts," he added.
"If Mr. Longest has not been screened from this case since filing to run for office, in addition to seeking his recusal, Legislative Defendants have little choice but to seek Justice Hudson's recusal," Strach wrote.
Plaintiffs in the case filed a motion in opposition to Hudson's recusal, suggesting instead the justice "take appropriate steps to disclose the facts relevant to the conflict of interest of Mr. Longest and take appropriate measures to cure any conflict that may have come into existence at any time."
Longest will face off against Republican Ashley Seshul and Libertarian Kat Mc Donald for what the John Locke Foundation's Civitas Partisan Index rates a "safe Democratic" seat. Republican North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge Richard Dietz is facing off against Democrat Court of Appeals Judge Lucy Inman to replace Hudson, who is retiring at the end of the year, the Journal reports.