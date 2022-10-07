(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court will not hear oral arguments in a case involving felon voters until next year, justices ruled on Thursday.
"Plaintiffs' Motion to Set Oral Argument as Soon as Feasible filed 21 September 2022 is allowed to the extent that the Court will calendar the matter for hearing at the first regularly scheduled session of Court to be held in 2023," the order read.
The ruling came in response to a request from plaintiffs in the case Community Success Initiative v. Moore to schedule arguments "as soon as feasible in October or November if possible."
Thursday's order marks the second time the state's highest court has rejected efforts by plaintiffs to speed up the case ahead of the November election, which will change the composition of the court.
A trial court panel split 2-1 in March strike down a 1973 law and rule "if a person otherwise eligible to vote is not in jail or prison for a felony conviction, they may lawfully register and vote in North Carolina." A Court of Appels panel ruled a month later the decision will be in effect for the November elections.
Legislative leaders defending the 1973 law, which dictates roughly 56,000 felons must complete probation or parole to regain their voting rights, sought a full Court of Appeals hearing, while plaintiffs successfully petitioned the Supreme Court to take over the case. The Court of Appeals includes 10 Republicans and five Democrats, while the Supreme Court is currently dominated by Democrats, 4-3.
Legislative defendants have countered the alleged racist motivations of the 1973 law by pointing out it was sponsored by Democrats with the backing of three black lawmakers and the NAACP. Lawmakers have cited a provision of the North Carolina Constitution that stipulates convicted felons must be "restored the rights of citizenship in a manner prescribed by law," and doing away with the 1973 law eliminates the only avenue to re-enfranchisement.
Plaintiffs repeatedly sought to expedite the Supreme Court schedule by alleging "threats of criminal prosecution" that could "improperly intimidate and deter lawful North Carolina voters from registering and voting."
Legislative leaders countered that claim in a filing Tuesday, arguing lawmakers cannot initiate criminal prosecution.
"Nor do Legislative Defendants assert that any felons should or will be prosecuted for voting in reliance on" the court order, the brief read.
"What our briefs do contain are multiple reasons why the (court) lacked authority to enter that order and thus why the order should be vacated for future elections, one reason being that the order could not and does not redress Plaintiffs' alleged injury," according to the brief.
The timing of the case is important because the composition of the Supreme Court will change after the November election, and could shift to a Republican majority.
Republican candidates are currently leading Democrats for two seats on the bench. A Civitas Poll released last week puts Republican Richard Dietz at 44.5% over Democrat Lucy Inman at 40.5%, while Republican Trey Allen is leading Democrat Sam J. Ervin 46% to 38.9%. The results showed 15% of those polled remained undecided in both races.