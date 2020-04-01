(The Center Square) – North Carolina is expected to receive the remainder of its third shipment of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile on Wednesday night, but the state continues to have difficulties obtaining the personal protective equipment it is trying to acquire.
North Carolina Emergency Management Director Michael Sprayberry said Wednesday the state is waiting on one final truck to complete the third shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile.
Sprayberry said the state has requested 500,000 for each of the following pieces of PPE: N95 masks, procedure masks, gowns, gloves, face shields and coveralls.
In the first two shipments, Sprayberry said, North Carolina received 38 percent of the N95 masks requested, 91 percent of the procedure masks, 32 percent of gloves, 14 percent of gowns, 16 percent of face shields and less than one percent of the coveralls.
"We've already pushed out much of that third shipment to hospitals and medical providers," Sprayberry said. "Our logistics and sourcing teams continue to find and buy additional personal protective equipment. Our orders so far are close to $100 million, but we have received very little of that."
Sprayberry said there is international, national, statewide and local competition in buying necessary PPE and the state is having a difficult time finding vendors that can source its request.
"We're still not getting enough," Sprayberry said. "We're still not even getting enough from the Strategic National Stockpile, but I can tell you that we are very persistent, and we are relentless and seeking out resources."
Sprayberry hopes a couple of big orders will arrive in the next couple of weeks.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing Department of Homeland Security officials, that the National Strategic Stockpile was nearly exhausted of supplies.
As of Wednesday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,584 COVID-19 cases in the state – including 10 deaths – and 204 hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 4,528 deaths in the U.S., with more than 205,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.