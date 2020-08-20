(The Center Square) – Unemployed North Carolinians are waiting on the status of extended federal unemployment benefits as the state continues to work on the application for additional federal aid.
Gov. Roy Cooper said the state still is finalizing the application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to secure an additional $300 weekly federal benefit for North Carolinians on unemployment.
"We're waiting for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) on the rules of how this ought to be administered," Cooper told reporters Wednesday. "Our [Division of Employment Security] is going to do it as quickly as possible, and we want to get as much money to North Carolinians as fast as we possibly can."
DOL and FEMA have issued guidance on the program, which would guarantee unemployed workers $400 a week in benefits dating back to Aug. 1. States would be responsible for $100 of the $400. A state's share could be covered through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding or existing payments made through its unemployment agency.
Cooper's pace in securing the additional federal unemployment relief has not sat well with legislative Republicans.
"Gov. Cooper needs to hurry up and submit North Carolina's application so North Carolinians can access President Trump's $300-per-week supplement," said Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, who co-chairs the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Unemployment Insurance.
Dubbed Lost Wages Assistance (LWA), the $44 billion drawn from disaster relief funding was approved by President Donald Trump through an executive order. It was signed Aug. 8 after Congress did not extend a previous federal program that provided $600 a week in jobless benefits.
The federal benefits will be available until the $44 billion has been depleted.
So far, Maryland, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Utah have applied for the program, according to FEMA.
Cooper sent a letter to the General Assembly last week asking lawmakers to increase state unemployment compensation from 12 weeks to at least 24 weeks and raise the maximum weekly benefit from $350 to at least $500.
DES received more than 40,000 claims in the past six days, according to the agency's latest numbers.
According to FEMA, each state's funding will be based on the number of eligible claimants, the state's projected needs, and what's left in the fund.