(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging amendments to the state’s Right to Farm Act that are designed to protect hog farmers from nuisance lawsuits.
Justice Phil Berger, Jr. signed orders last week that denied discretionary review and dismissed a case brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, N.C. Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance in 2019 against amendments to the farm act.
North Carolina Farm Bureau described the orders as "a big win … for North Carolina’s farmers in the N.C. Supreme Court!" in a post to Twitter on Dec. 16.
"In 2017 and 2018, the General Assembly restored and strengthened North Carolina’s right-to-farm statute in response to nuisance lawsuits against Smithfield, and opponents began their legal challenges to the law in 2019," the statement read. "Today’s ruling ends that challenge once and for all in favor of farmers."
The 2017 and 2018 amendments capped recoverable damages to the fair market value of property and narrowed who can file a nuisance lawsuit against hog farms, and when.
The three nonprofits argue the amendments violate private property rights outlined in the state constitution, obstruct owners’ right to enjoy their property and violate the constitutional right to trial by jury.
Appeals Court Judge John Tyson ruled in favor of the state last December, finding "Our State’s long-asserted interest in promoting and preserving agriculture, forestry, horticulture, livestock, and animal husbandry activities and production within North Carolina clearly rests within the scope of the State’s police power."
The ruling also found the amendments did not violate the Law of the Land or Due Process clauses of the state constitution and was within the scope of the General Assembly’s powers.
"By passage of an act with the signature of the Governor of North Carolina, the General Assembly can modify or amend the common law or amend, replace, or repeal a state statute," Tyson wrote. "Limiting potential nuisance liability from agricultural, forestry, and related operations helps ensure the State’s stated goal to protect agricultural activities in North Carolina and to encourage the availability and continued ‘production of food, fiber, and other products.’"
Berger did not offer an explanation for why the court rejected the appeal, and only one justice dissented from the ruling — Justice Anita Earls.
"This petition raises significant issues of great public interest to the people of North Carolina, as it involves the constitutional rights of property owners who allege they are harmed by industrial hog farm operations," she wrote. "Petitioners raise fundamental constitutional questions that have not been previously decided by this Court.
"Our statutes provide that parties have a right to appeal in cases directly involving substantial constitutional questions," the dissent read. "Therefore, I dissent from the Court’s dismissal of this appeal without consideration of the merits and in the alternative, I dissent from the denial of the petition for discretionary review."