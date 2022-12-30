(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court this week assigned a new judge to take over the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit.
Chief Justice Paul Newby issued an order to replace Judge Michael Robinson with Cumberland County Superior Court Judge James Ammons, Jr.
The move followed a request by Robinson to be removed from the case, which he has overseen since March.
"Given his responsibilities as a North Carolina Business Court judge, Judge Robinson states in the attached letter that he does not believe he can continue to preside over this case and at the same time carry his current responsibilities," Newby wrote.
The order assigns Ammons "to hold such sessions of court as may be set and to addend to such in-chambers matters and other business as may be necessary and proper for the orderly disposition of the case until otherwise ordered."
Democrats on the Supreme Court outvoted their Republican colleagues 4-3 in November to require the state to fund a comprehensive remedial plan, and tasked Robinson with rectifying the court-ordered spending with the 2021 budget and modifications.
Robinson previously found the state budget was $785 million short of the court-ordered spending, but was recalculating the total to account for supplemental spending.
"Given my workload and the demands of my docket as a Business Court Judge, it will be difficult to maintain oversight and jurisdiction over this case without the reassignment of some of my cases to my Business Court colleagues, each of whom already has a full docket and heavy workload," Robinson wrote to Newby on Nov. 30. "I also note that this case is not within the statutorily prescribed categories of cases that are properly designated as mandatory complex business cases for handling and disposition by Business Court judges."
The Thursday order follows a filing in the case by Anca Elena Grozav, chief deputy director with the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management, on Dec. 19 that estimates the new unfunded portion of the plan at about $677.8 million.
"The analysis reveals that 63% of the Year Two Action Items of the Comprehensive Remedial Plan and 60% of the Year Three Action Items of the Comprehensive Remedial Plan have been funded," Grozav wrote. "That means that approximately $257,679,390 of Year Two Action Items remain unfunded, while $420,121,777 of Year Three Action Items remain unfunded."
Parties in the case set a timeline for addressing the Supreme Court's order that called for the state to submit its recalculations "on or before 19 December 2022."
The timeline gave the plaintiffs until Jan. 20 to respond, though State Controller Nels Roseland filed a formal objection to the timeline in mid-December.
Roseland argued in a court filing that "additional procedures are needed to assure an accurate and responsible handling of any money which the Controller authorizes."
The filing contends "it is premature to determine a scheduling order for the proceedings on remand" and promised subsequent filings to address the issues.
Legislative leaders — known as intervenor-defendants in the case — might also weigh in on the proposed schedule.
The court-ordered money transfer defies the typical budget process that requires approval from the General Assembly and Roseland's predecessor Linda Combs initially convinced an appeals court to block the transfer on the grounds it violates her oath of office and state law.
The Supreme Court's November decision negated that appeals court ruling to require the spending, with Democrat justices arguing "the North Carolina Constitution vests in all children of this state the right to the opportunity to receive a sound basic education and that it is the constitutional duty of the State to uphold that right."
It's possible the case could return to the state Supreme Court, which shifted from a 4-3 Democrat majority to a 5-2 Republican majority in last month's election.
The new Republican justices, Richard Dietz and Trey Allen, assume office on Jan. 1.