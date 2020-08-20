(The Center Square) – North Carolina state Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett, resigned Thursday ahead of accepting a federal plea deal on two fraud charges.
Lewis pled guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge of giving a false statement to a bank and a federal felony tax evasion charge in exchange for a reduced sentence.
"I hereby resign from the 53rd District of the House of Representatives, effective immediately," Lewis wrote in his three-sentence resignation letter to House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland. "I want to thank the people of Harnett County for the privilege of serving them for the past 17 and a half years. It has been an honor of a lifetime."
Lewis funneled $65,000 of his campaign funds to his business, Lewis Farms, court documents said.
Lewis wrote checks for $50,000 and $15,000 to NC GOP Inc. in 2018. Instead of paying the North Carolina Republican Party, Lewis deposited the checks in a bank account for NC GOP Inc., an unregistered business Lewis claimed he was the president of on bank forms.
Lewis transferred and deposited a total of $62,600 to a Lewis Farms bank account and used $2,000 to pay the farm's landlord, court documents said. He later closed the bank account and paid the North Carolina Republican Party from his personal account.
Lewis admitted to having financial troubles in a statement released through his attorneys after Thursday's plea agreement.
"I was raised on a farm, and I've been a farmer all my life. But farming has been tough for me for the past six years in a row, and the financial stress I've been under has been tremendous," Lewis said. "However, that is the reality facing many family farms, and it does not excuse my mistakes."
Lewis, who served in the General Assembly since 2003, made a gross income of $84,000 in 2018 but failed to file taxes for that year.
Federal prosecutors recommended probation to six months in prison for Lewis.
"Today's agreement with the government signifies my commitment to put an unfortunate chapter behind me," Lewis said. "The plea agreement is the result of my failing to file my 2018 tax return on time and my including a false statement on a bank form. These are my mistakes and my mistakes alone. I am very sorry for these mistakes, and I apologize."