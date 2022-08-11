(The Center Square) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections is asking a federal appeals court to settle by Friday the Democrats’ attempt to keep the Green Party off the November ballot.
The North Carolina Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee are appealing an Aug. 5 U.S. District Court order granting two Green Party candidates spots on the state’s midterm election ballot, both in district court and the U.S. Court of Appeals.
District Court Judge James Dever ordered the State Board of Elections on Aug. 5 to include Green Party U.S. Senate candidate Matthew Hoh and state Senate candidate Michael Tredeau on the ballot. Democrats requested Dever stay his order, but the judge denied that motion on Wednesday in an order that highlighted how Democrats "instigated a significant amount of the delay" that pushed the Green Party’s state certification beyond a July 1 deadline.
Democrats "do not appear in this court with clean hands," Dever wrote, noting that the court record "flatly contradicts" Democrats’ claims that "the Green Party’s inability to meet the July 1 deadline was self-imposed."
The decision follows a 4-0 vote by the State Board of Elections Aug. 1 to recognize the party as an official party in the state. That vote reversed the board's June 30 decision, in which Democrats on the state board outvoted Republicans 3-2 to exclude the party from the midterm ballot over "questions" about signatures verified by county boards of elections, despite the party submitting 2,000 more signatures than required.
The June 30 vote stemmed from a campaign by the Elias Law Group, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and others to pressure those who signed the Green Party petitions to remove their support, alleging Hoh would siphon votes from the Democratic candidate, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. Beasley is in a tight race with Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.
Dever wrote "it is plain for anyone who looks to see that the intervenors simply do not want to give voters the option to vote for the two Green Party candidates because the intervenors fear that some voters will vote for the two Green Party candidates instead of the Democratic candidates."
Democrats also filed an emergency motion in the U.S. Court of Appeals to stay Dever’s ruling, which the Green Party responded to with a new court filing Wednesday that accused Democrats of working to delay any resolution in the case beyond the ballot printing deadline.
Democrats filed their appeal "with full knowledge that NCSBE must finalize its November 8, 2022 general election ballot for printing just two days from now – on August 12, 2022," wrote Oliver Hall, attorney with the Center for Competitive Democracy representing the Green Party.
"The DSCC apparently hopes to sow confusion just long enough for NCSBE’s August 12th ballot-printing deadline to pass, leaving NCGP without a remedy that protects its constitutional right to participate in North Carolina’s 2022 general election," Hall wrote. "But the DSCC cannot overcome a threshold problem in pursuing this appeal. It lacks standing where NCSBE – the agency exclusively charged with enforcing North Carolina’s statutory scheme – has declined to appeal and agrees that the District Court properly granted NCGP relief from the July 1 deadline."
A brief filed in the appeal by the State Board of Elections simply states "it would aid the administration of elections if the Court were to resolve this motion by August 12" – the date ballots must be finalized to meet the Sept. 9 deadline to distribute absentee ballots, The Carolina Journal reports.