(The Center Square) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted to extend voting at six polling precincts an hour-and-a-half before they were expected to close at 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
The board’s evening vote brings the number of precincts with voting extensions to 10. Most of the locations experienced issues earlier in the day.
Voting will be extended in the following locations:
• Flowes Store Volunteer Fire Station in Concord, by 39 minutes, until 8:09 p.m.;
• Halls Fire Station in Clinton, by 40 minutes, until 8:10 p.m.;
• Sampson Community College in Clinton, by 21 minutes, until 7:51 p.m.;
• Arcola Volunteer Fire Department in Warrenton, by 25 minutes, until 7:55 p.m.;
• Vaughan Elementary School in Macon, by 23 minutes, until 7:53 p.m.;
• Zion Methodist Church in Norlina, by 30 minutes, until 8 p.m.;
• Plainview Fire Station in Dunn, by 45 minutes, until 8:15 p.m.;
• Bluford Elementary School in Greensboro, by 34 minutes, until 8:04 p.m.;
• Northeast Clinton (Sampson County Adult Daycare) in Clinton, by 24 minutes, until 7:54 p.m.;
• First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord, by 17 minutes, until 7:47 p.m.
The extensions will delay the start of reporting election results statewide until at least 8:15 p.m.