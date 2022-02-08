(The Center Square) – A member of the North Carolina State Board of Education has resigned, citing teaching standards implemented by the board that included lessons centered around systemic racism.
Todd Chasteen said he resigned Feb. 1 because the board's approval of new social studies coursework requirements in schools was a step toward activism.
“In full transparency, in February (2021) when the board passed Social Studies Standards by a slim majority, standards that many of us concluded, and thousands of parents agreed, were unproductive, regressive and unhelpful to the students of this wonderful state, it became more difficult to see where I could add value,” Chasteen wrote in his resignation letter made public by the North State Journal. “The trajectory away from what some of us believed actually helped students, away from education towards activism, became much more likely, if not inevitable.”
The majority Democrat board voted 7-5 to approve the requirement last February. It instructs teachers to “explain how individual values and societal norms contribute to institutional discrimination and the marginalization of minority groups living under the American system of government.”
Other members who also opposed the social studies requirement said it was politically driven. Lt Gov. Mark Robinson created a petition against the standards ahead of the vote last year. As of Tuesday, it has garnered 27,755 signatures.
“The proposed standards are political in nature and paint America as being systematically racist,” Robinson wrote on the petition. “These divisive standards consistently separate Americans into groups in an effort to undermine our unity. The proposed standards indoctrinate our students against our great country and our founders.”
Robinson, a Republican, has been a vocal figure behind banning similar coursework from being taught in schools. Republicans have linked curricula on America’s systemic racism to critical race theory, which has led to a political match in North Carolina.
The theory is centered around the idea that race is a social construct used to oppress people of color. It was developed by legal scholars in the late 1970s and 1980s and concludes racism in America is systemic.
Critical race theory gained new notoriety in response to the 1619 Project, a New York Times multimedia piece that connects slavery to capitalism.
The General Assembly approved a bill along party lines in September that would have prohibited 13 concepts from being taught in K-12 public schools, including systemic racism. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the measure, which Democrats in the Legislature vowed to uphold.