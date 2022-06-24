(The Center Square) — Supporters of legislation to legalize sports betting in North Carolina are holding out hope despite a narrow vote this week to reject one of two bills to make it happen.
"It's not totally dead," Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, who has worked to negotiate the legislation, told WRAL.
"We may end up with a bill before the end of session that will serve for sports betting," he said. "Don't know yet."
The House voted 51-50 on Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 38, sponsored by Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, a measure to legalize sports betting that was approved by the Senate last year. The approval came after lawmakers stripped all college sports betting from the bill. The Senate must now hold a concurrence vote before it can head to Gov. Roy Cooper.
But SB 38 as written is dependent on the passage of SB 688, also sponsored by Perry, which the House voted down on Wednesday 49-52.
"If you vote for this you're gambling that these two bills will control gambling in North Carolina," Rep. Jay Adams, R-Catawba, said on the floor, according to WNCT. "This is just another opportunity to create unfortunate opportunities for people who can't resist."
Opponents argued that legalizing sports betting will fuel gambling addiction, leading to other crimes like theft and embezzlement. Both support and opposition to the legislation was bipartisan.
"This is bad. Pure, simple, straight-up wrong," said Rep. Abe Jones, D-Wake. "You can't fix what's wrong because you can't amend it away."
The tight votes came after Saine, House Majority Whip Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, and other supporters worked over the last couple weeks to gain support for the measure by increasing the proposed tax rate of 8% in SB 688 to 14% and to double the five-year licensing fee to $1 million.
The changes also expanded facilities permitted for onsite sports lounges to include certain NASCAR facilities, those that host professional golf tournaments and home locations of professional baseball, soccer, basketball, football and hockey teams.
Currently, two Cherokee casinos in far western North Carolina are the only locations for sports betting in the state and the legislation would allow for up to a dozen online sports gambling operators to take wagers statewide, WRAL reports.
Supporters of the bills noted that state residents already participate in illegal sports betting online and argued state control over the activity would create tax revenues that would be used to fight gambling addiction, help fund county youth sports programs and athletic departments for seven UNC system campuses. The proceeds also would go to a special account to draw sporting events and attractions to the state, WNCT reports.
"I certainly understand the concerns of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, but I also disagree with them," Rep. Wesley Harris, D-Mecklenburg, told the news site. "The black market does exist and people are already gambling. But there is no regulation and there's no help for those people."
"It could resurface depending on what happens" during final week of the short session next week, Saine told WNCT. "If not, sports wagering is going to remain an issue for the state of North Carolina because … states around us are doing it."