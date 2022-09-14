(The Center Square) — A North Carolina solar company is laying off more than half of its workforce amid a flurry of lawsuits in recent months.
Pink Energy, formerly Power Home Solar, terminated 500 employees on Monday in a second round of layoffs, following another 600 employees let go earlier this year, Queen City News reports.
The move comes just two weeks after the company filed a Virginia lawsuit against Generac Power Systems, a leading energy technology company, over faulty parts that allegedly cost Pink Energy $155 million.
The lawsuit alleges Generac sold "defective" parts, specifically a SnapRS safety device for solar panel circuits that shuts down the system in the event of high voltage. The lawsuit alleges Pink Energy contacted the company in April 2021 about the component overheating and melting, which allegedly caused at least one house fire in August 2021, according to the news site.
Generic alleged it fixed the problem through a firmware upgrade, but Pink Energy CEO Jayson Waller said the fix resulted in system shutdowns and complaints skyrocketed.
"We went from taking 800 phone calls into our call center a month to over 30,000 in just 60 days," he told Queen City News.
Waller contends the company has since refocused on fixing the roughly 41% of the SnapRS devices that fail. Pink Energy alleges in its Virginia lawsuit it has lost $155 million in revenue from appointment cancellations and increased cancellations of signed contracts, which contributed to a drastic drop in the company's value from $1.05 billion in September 2021 to $452 million, PV Magazine reports.
"One of the most regrettable realities of this entire situation is that our valuable customers have blamed Pink Energy for this unfortunate situation, rather than Generac," Waller wrote to employees in a letter leaked to the internet.
Amanda Cude, a Pink Energy employee laid off on Monday, told Queen City News other issues, such as misleading sales tactics, predated the company's problems with Generac, while more than 1,100 complaints against Pink Energy filed with Better Business Bureau details issues dating back at least three years.
Pink Energy is also facing at least 13 lawsuits filed in July and August alone, according to the news site.
"Blaming everything on Generac and not the leadership … it's just a weak excuse," Cude said.
Generic officials sent a letter to Pink Energy customers in May acknowledging issues with the SnapRS devices, which the company is working to address with "our next-generation rapid shutdown device, the new SnapRS802, which has been designed and engineered to the highest safety and reliability standards," according to PV Magazine.
Tami Kou, spokesperson for the company, responded to the magazine's inquiry about the lawsuit with a prepared statement.
"We are disappointed by the allegations being made by Power Home Solar, which was recently rebranded as Pink Energy. We have taken notice of recent news reports and articles citing customer concerns with Pink Energy's marketing practices and service support. We expect all our independent dealers and distributors to act with integrity and meet high standards in providing customer services," the statement read. "Generac stands behind our products. As a company, we have and will continue to honor our customer commitments. We can't comment on pending litigation. We will be reviewing the matter and intend on vigorously defending ourselves."