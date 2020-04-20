(The Center Square) – North Carolina families with children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals now can get a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit to offset the cost of those meals.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved North Carolina's plan to operate Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT), a supplemental food purchasing benefit for existing SNAP participants and new eligible households to offset the cost of meals that would have been consumed at school.
The Pandemic EBT program was made possible by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. North Carolina is one of four states that have been approved for the program – Massachusetts, Michigan and Rhode Island are the others.
“So many families are in need, especially with so many out of work right now," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "This approval helps people get assistance faster to feed their families.”
Cooper has ordered schools closed until May 15 as a way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The USDA said 903,000 North Carolina children were eligible for free or reduced-price lunch for the 2019-20 school year, representing 59 percent of children in participating schools.
According to the governor's office, families will receive $250 in Pandemic EBT benefits per child, provided in two installments. North Carolina will issue additional benefits if schools remain closed past May 15.
Families do not need to apply for the Pandemic EBT program. Eligible families already receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits will receive an additional benefit on their existing EBT card. Eligible families not already enrolled in FNS will be mailed a new EBT card in the next few weeks with a letter from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services explaining how to activate and use the card.
“As our schools closed, many families across the state worried about where their next meals would come from, and we knew we had to take action,” DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “The P-EBT program will provide extra help buying groceries for the families of the more than 800,000 children who normally receive free and reduced lunch at school.”
According to the USDA's approval letter, North Carolina estimated it will issue $87.8 million to 200,000 SNAP households and $150.5 million to 450,000 non-SNAP households for school closures extending from March 16 through May 15.
As of Monday morning, DHHS reported 6,764 cases of COVID-19, including 179 deaths, and 373 current hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 40,750 deaths in the U.S., with more than 767,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.