(The Center Square) – Both of North Carolina's Republican U.S. senators voted Tuesday in favor of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $5.5 billion for infrastructure projects.
U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis joined 17 other Republican U.S. senators in voting "yes" on the bill, which cleared the U.S. Senate, 69-30.
Tillis called the infrastructure spending a big win for North Carolina. He said the state would be in line to receive $7.2 billion for roads and highways, $911 million for public transportation, $457 million for bridge construction and repair, $440 million for clean water and $100 million to expand broadband access to 424,000 North Carolinians who do not have access.
"On the whole, to me, it's not the perfect bill, but any time you have a compromise, you're going to have to accept some provisions you weren't necessarily in favor of," Tillis said before Tuesday's vote. "But on the whole, this is very sound policy."
The Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would add $256 billion to the U.S. deficit over 10 years.
“I cannot support more reckless spending on unrelated pet projects that will suffocate our future generations with mountains of debt,” U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, said. “Rather than taking a common sense approach to investing in infrastructure, this bill has been rushed through so Democrats can spend trillions more dollars we don’t have on liberal policies we don’t need – all amid record inflation. American families cannot afford to foot the bill for this ‘spend now, tax later’ plan, which is why I voted no.”
The bill still has to pass the U.S. House. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she will wait for a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package to pass the Senate before she will hold a vote on the infrastructure bill.