(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Senate’s coronavirus recovery package that advanced to the Senate floor Wednesday would provide $125 million to a loan program for small businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill is similar to a smaller proposal by House that passed the House Committee on Rules, Calendar, and Operations on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 Recovery Act, a blueprint for spending the state’s federal aid from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, unanimously passed the Senate Committee on Appropriations/Base Budget on Wednesday.
Both bills as they currently stand would transfer the funds from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, which has about $3.5 billion from the CARES Act, to nonprofit Golden LEAF Foundation's rapid loan program.
The General Assembly is allowed to use the money only for COVID-19 relief efforts. House Bill 1034 allocates $75 million for the loans, which are meant to support small businesses while they wait for federal aid.
While the federal CARES Act, passed in late March, sets aside $8.2 billion for North Carolina businesses, those funds have been depleted. President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion measure Friday that replenishes one of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s loan programs.
If the North Carolina bill is approved, businesses in the state with no more than 100 employees can apply for a Golden LEAF loan up to $50,000. The loan term would be up to 66 months, with an interest rate of 4 percent for the first six months and 5.5 percent for the remainder of the term.
The Golden LEAF Foundation works through the North Carolina Rural Center to distribute funding for the loans made by nonprofit lending partners throughout the state.
HB 1034 is headed to the House floor, where it could be voted on as early as Thursday.
The COVID-19 Recovery Act also could provide tax relief for businesses.
It suspends the interest from accruing on tax payments that were due April 15. The state extended the tax deadline last month to July 15 because of the pandemic.
The measure also would give employers a tax credit toward contributions to the state's unemployment fund. Similar provisions have been proposed under House Bill 1039, which also passed the House Committee on Rules, Calendar, and Operations on Wednesday.