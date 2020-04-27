(The Center Square) – When the North Carolina Legislature reconvenes Tuesday, lawmakers will have a few weeks to tackle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic response, including a $2.5 billion revenue shortfall projected by economists.
Two months before the first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the state, members of the General Assembly ended the session with unfinished business: the fiscal 2019-2020 budget.
However, Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said the $24 billion proposal that covers spending through June 30 and was vetoed by the governor is no longer a top priority.
“Our state’s financial outlook is in a vastly different place than it was before this pandemic hit. Because of that, we will not be reconsidering the veto of the state budget this year,” Berger said in a statement. “We’re staring down a multi-billion dollar revenue shortfall, which negatively impacts our ability to fund the vetoed budget. In order to ensure that we can continue to operate basic government services into the next fiscal year, it’s more prudent to keep operating on the certified budget.”
Legislative economist Barry Boardman estimated the state could take a 5 percent to 10 percent hit to its General Fund, about a $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion loss over the biennium.
Like most of the nation, North Carolina has seen record job loss and a crippled economy as communities and governments respond the spread of COVID-19.
As of April 18, the Division of Employment Security has received more than 640,000 unemployment claims. Many businesses throughout the state are shuttered or have limited operations because of a statewide stay-at-home order issued March 30 by Gov. Roy Cooper.
“How well we are able to contain the virus so that we can return to our normal economic lives will determine how severe the economic effects will be,” Boardman said in an email to some lawmakers.
Senate budget writers sent a letter to Cooper on Friday asking him to instruct state agency leaders to find a way to save 1 percent of their budgets, which could result in a total savings of $250 million, they said.
State Budget Director Charles Perusse on Thursday also sent a letter to all of the state’s departments asking officials to cut back on spending.
Perusse asked department heads to limit procurement purchases to only coronavirus-related expenses, suspend salary adjustments, suspend hiring unless a position is critical to pandemic response, and restrict travel and training when the stay-at-home order has been lifted.
A tax payment deadline extension from April 15 to July 15 also has created a gap in revenue for the state. The extension could shift about $2 billion to the next fiscal year, Boardman said. State economists plan to produce a revised consensus forecast by mid-May, excluding the April collections.
“Given the state’s strong financial position, Office of State Budget Management is not forcing any mandatory reversions this fiscal year,” Perusse said. “However, the economic impact of the pandemic and revenue shift from the tax payment deadline will severely impact our cash position as we close out fiscal year 2019-20.”