(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Senate sent a medical marijuana bill this week to the House where it might not make it to the floor for a vote.
Senate Bill 711 passed June 1 and was sent Monday to the House for further consideration. The so-called North Carolina Compassionate Care Act would set up a heavily regulated cannabis program for the treatment of debilitating conditions such as HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder. Patients could possess up to one and a half ounces, but home cultivation would be prohibited.
The bill faces an uncertain future in the House. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, told TV station WRAL that "there are a lot of concerns with this bill."
He also said the issue might have to wait until next session, as the short session that started May 18 is scheduled to end June 30. The House will also be considering a Medicaid expansion bill that was passed by the Senate before the short session gavels out.
SB711 was originally filed on April 7, 2021 and has been rewritten twice, amended and shelved and resurrected several times before last week's vote.
The bill would allow smoking and vaping, if a physician authorizes it and would allow the sale of "cannabis-infused" products such as tablets, capsules, liquids and oils. The number of dispensaries would be limited to 40, as only 10 suppliers would be licensed in the Tarheel State and they would be limited to owning four dispensaries each.
The bill would also create two governing bodies to administer the program. The Compassionate Use Advisory Board would have 11 members and be able to add new qualifying medical conditions to the program. The Medical Cannabis Production Board would oversee the program, control licensing and ensure that the program generates enough revenue to regulate it.
There would also be limitations on the number of cannabis prescriptions that could be written by a physician.
North Carolina and Nebraska are the two remaining states that don't have any type of medical cannabis program.