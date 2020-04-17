(The Center Square) – North Carolina Senate Democrats have set their agenda for legislative fixes for the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on the state.
The Senate Democratic Caucus formed six committees last month to examine ways to address unemployment, health care, education, elections, bailouts for small businesses and support for local governments. Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue, D-Wake, said they plan to send their proposals to Gov. Roy Cooper and Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, Friday.
“Rather than wait until the short session begins to work on these issues, we want to return to the General Assembly ready to act on behalf of North Carolinians,” Blue told reporters Friday during a teleconference.
“These work groups led an exhaustive effort to compile comprehensive recommendations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Democrats said they plan to have a series of bills drafted ahead of the legislative session scheduled to convene on April 28.
Late last month, House Speaker Tim Moore launched a similar bipartisan committee.
As of Thursday, the House had already agreed on some proposals for the upcoming session with many others pending finalization. The focus of both the House and Senate groups are mostly similar. However, Democrats took a unique approach by assessing the needs of local governments.
The Senate Democrats plan to push for funds for cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and emergency assistance for local governments. They are considering proposals to finance broadband internet and other technology equipment for local governments to hold remote meetings.
The working group also wants to reverse a law that limits the number of hours that retired law enforcement officers can work without forfeiting their pensions so that they can help with the health crisis.
One of the biggest downturns of the COVID-19 pandemic has been unemployment.
In the past month, nearly 540,000 initial unemployment claims have been made in North Carolina as businesses have closed or reduced hours to reduce the spread of COVID-19. There were more than 5.2 million new unemployment claims nationally for the week ending April 11.
“This is an exceptional situation in our unemployment benefits working group,” Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford, said.
The Senate Democrats plan to push for proposals that will offer North Carolinians up to an additional $500 each week and extend the length of time that benefits are received to 26 weeks.
To help boost health care access, the Democrats plan to push for a suspension of in-network requirements for medical services. They also plan to seek a waiver from the federal government to temporarily increase the income requirement for Medicaid eligibility.
In addition, Democrats want to appropriate funds for food banks, mental health and to support the state’s homeless population.
Blue said Friday that the caucus will roll out more details about the proposals next week and seek public input.