(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus reelected its leaders for the next two years.
Members unanimously reelected Sen. Dan Blue, D-Wake, for his fourth term as Senate Democratic Leader. Blue was first elected to the General Assembly in 1981. He was the first and only Black Speaker of the House from 1991 to 1994 and is the longest-serving member of the General Assembly.
“I am excited by the confidence that this caucus has shown in my leadership,” Blue said. “Having added another Democratic seat to the Senate, we are now ready to get to work navigating the ongoing pandemic, and passing a bipartisan state budget that addresses our pressing needs.”
Senate Democratic caucus members also reelected Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake, as caucus whip. He is the state’s first Indian-American legislator. Sen. Ben Clark, D-Cumberland, will serve his third term as Senate caucus secretary. Sen. Valerie Foushee, D-Chatham, was reappointed caucus chairperson for a third term.
Senate Republicans and House Democrats have not selected their leadership for the new legislative season. House Democratic Leader Darren Jackson, D-Wake, announced last week he will not be seeking reelection. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, will lead the Republican side of the chamber for a fourth term.
The GOP has held the majority in both chambers of the North Carolina Legislature since 2001. There will be 28 Republicans and 22 Democrats in the Senate, and 69 Republicans and 51 Democrats in the House for the 2021-2022 legislative biennium.