(The Center Square) – North Carolina Senate budget writers approved a $2.4 billion coronavirus relief package Wednesday that sets aside about $874 million for education.
Senate Bill 704, dubbed the COVID-19 Recovery Act, unanimously passed the Senate Committee on Appropriations/Base Budget. It serves as a blueprint for spending the state’s federal aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that K-12 public schools would continue remote learning until the end of the school year as the state remains under a stay-at-home order. School officials said they will need around $240 million to do so.
Under the bill, each school district would have to develop a remote learning plan for the 2020-2021 school year and submit it to the state board of education by July 20.
“We had to take this step by step to make sure that we don't spend all the money upfront, and then have needs show up that we did not know about later, that we don't have money to address,” said Sen. Harry Brown, R-Onslow, co-chairman of the committee.
North Carolina received $1.5 billion in CARES Act funding Friday. It was the second portion of the more than $4 billion of direct aid from the federal government, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said. The state received its first deposit of $2 billion April 15. Another $480 million will be allocated to metro areas in the state.
Some of the money being directed to education will be allocated from state aid, while a large portion of the funds was earmarked in the CARES Act for education agencies.
Public school officials requested about $377 million for K-12 coronavirus-related costs during special committee meetings leading up to this week's legislative session. About $617 million will be available for schools in the state’s COVID-19 Recovery Act.
University and college officials told lawmakers they needed $141 million in aid. More than $200 million has been pegged for higher education.
Most of the money goes to the $179.7 million Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Institutions can use up to 50 percent of the funds to cover certain costs that occurred because of the crisis, and the other half can be granted to students who also were affected.
Also in the bill, is $95.6 million for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund and $396 million for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which covers stabilization costs for K-12 schools.
The North Carolina Department of Instruction will award these grants to local educational agencies, including some charter schools, for coronavirus-related costs.
The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund is a block grant Cooper will be able to use at his discretion for the state’s education needs amid the pandemic.
The North Carolina Community College System would receive $25 million to ramp up online learning. University of North Carolina System schools would receive $42.4 million to move its classes online and to clean campuses before reopening. Private colleges and universities would receive $10 million.
The COVID-19 Recovery Act directs $70 million for summer learning programs so children can catch up on classes. Another $56 million would be awarded to the Department of Instruction to bolster school nutrition programs.
The bill also would waive end-of-year testing requirements, school performance grades for the school year and interest charges on outstanding UNC student tuition, among other things.
The bill now heads to the Senate floor.