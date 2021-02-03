(The Center Square) – A bill that would fully reopen K-12 schools in North Carolina for in-person learning is heading to the full Senate.
Senate Bill 37 received a favorable vote from the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate on Wednesday after it cleared the Education/Higher Education Committee on Tuesday.
New guidance announced by Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday allows K-5 public schools to resume full in-person learning without the 6-feet social distancing requirement, referred to as Plan A. Sixth- through 12th-graders can resume in-person learning with smaller classrooms to allow for social distancing (Plan B), under Cooper's guidance.
SB 37, however, requires all K-12 schools to resume under Plan A for students with special needs. All other K-12 classrooms could operate under Plan A or Plan B, under the bill, based on the school districts' discretion. Parents can select remote learning for their children. Both plans apply to only the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
Members of the Rules Committee quarreled Wednesday over the science behind reopening schools.
"If you want to connect the dots between science, you're experiencing it firsthand with special needs students," said Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Deanna Ballard, R-Watauga, who introduced the bill to the committee Wednesday.
"Those dots do not meet the effective education and the level of instruction that they need," she said. "This is what we're trying to do."
Cooper ordered all K-12 schools to convert to remote learning in March, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. After scientific data pointed to lower risks in younger children, Cooper called for full attendance in K-5 public and charter schools Oct. 5.
Cooper said Tuesday at least 90 of the state's 115 school districts are providing in-person instruction for some or all of their students.
The bill's sponsors cited research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that shows COVID-19 transmission risks in schools are low. They also mentioned a study by the ABC Science Collaborative, a program led by the Duke University and University of North Carolina schools of medicine, that found no reported instances of child-to-adult transmission of COVID-19 among 90,000 North Carolina students during the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Some committee members argued the ABC Science Collaborative study did not include sixth- to 12th-graders, which were excluded from attending schools in October.
Sen. Don Davis, D-Greene, recommended adding language to the bill to launch a study on middle school and high school students to help initiate the state's position on reopening next school year.
"Why not go ahead and go after that data now in this bill, so that when we come back to make a decision in the fall, we are making an evidence-based decision," Davis said.
The committee advanced the bill without the recommendation.
SB 37 also refers to evidence of more mental health issues among children during the pandemic.
The CDC found children's mental health visits to hospital emergency rooms from April to October increased by 24% for children ages 5–11 and 30% for children between the ages of 12–17 over the same time in 2019.
Under SB 37, school boards would have the ability to choose the best option for their schools and switch from in-person to remote learning based on COVID-19 rates as long as they give the North Carolina Department of Instruction a 72-hour warning.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the North Carolina Association of Educators said educators are eager to return to in-person classes but hope to do so vaccinated and with social distancing strictly enforced.
Cooper said Tuesday teachers are part of the essential workers' list and would be next in line for doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"In the meantime, we encourage local school boards to continue to make decisions that protect students and educators based on local conditions," association President Tamika Walker Kelly. "Particularly in light of the emerging and increasingly virulent strains of COVID, it is more critical than ever to have a flexible approach that can be adapted to whatever situation next emerges."
If the Senate approves the bill, it must be considered and approved in the House before it is sent to Cooper.