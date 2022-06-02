(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Senate overwhelmingly voted to approve Medicaid expansion this week, though the measure's fate in the House remains uncertain.
Senators voted 44-2 to pass House Bill 149, sponsored by Rep. Kristin Baker, R-Cabarrus, to expand Medicaid coverage, repeal some certificate-of-need laws, and expand services nurses can offer without doctor supervision.
Wednesday's vote marked a stark shift on Medicaid expansion by Senate Republicans, who have resisted expansion in North Carolina for nearly a decade.
Senators cited studies showing the state's poor ranks for healthcare costs and access, as well as the growing impact from inflation as prime reasons for reversing course.
"Inflation has been a gut punch to all North Carolinians this year," said Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, according to The Carolina Journal. "Everything is up … But with the sector of cost rising faster than anything else, and that has been true for decades, is healthcare; and it's not even close."
H149, known as the Expanding Access to Healthcare act, would expand eligibility requirements for Medicaid to cover health insurance for an additional estimated 500,000 to 600,000 adults, in addition to the 2.7 million adults and children in North Carolina who are already enrolled.
Current law prohibits adults without children from participating in the program and H149 would change eligibility to any individual with an annual income up to 133% of the federal poverty level, which is $18,075, according to The Fayetteville Observer.
The bill also includes work requirements that have been overturned in federal courts and are opposed by the Biden administration.
Funding for the expansion would be 90% covered by the federal government, with an assessment on hospitals to cover the remaining 10%. Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said the legislation includes provisions to opt out of the Medicaid expansion if the federal government changes the funding structure.
"The state taxpayers who pays state taxes are not going to be burdened as a result of this bill," Berger said, according to the Journal. "The fiscal risk to the state of North Carolina is non-existent as far as our state budget is concerned. In fact, with the recession that is coming, doing this will help provide some buffers for our state budget that would otherwise … not be available to us."
H149 includes provisions designed to expand healthcare access and services, as well.
The bill would eliminate state-issued licenses known as "certificate of need" that are currently required for providers to offer certain services, which expansion opponents have championed for years.
The bill would do away with certificates of need for air ambulances, emergency rooms, adult care homes, nursing homes, some homes for people with intellectual disabilities, linear accelerators, gamma knives, and positron emission tomography scanners, the Observer reports.
Another provision supported by expansion opponents — allowing advanced practice registered nurses to provide more services without physician supervision — is also included. The measure is expected to help rural areas where staffing shortages have reduced access to health care.
While The John Locke Foundation has championed the nursing and certificate of need reforms in the past, officials at the think tank remain opposed to H149 over the bigger financial implications for the state.
"Data show that the D.C.-controlled health insurance scheme will leave North Carolinians with less health care access and higher tax burdens because it's paid for through D.C. deficit spending, adding to inflationary pressures and driving costs even higher," foundation CEO Amy Cook told the Journal.
"The Senate's Medicaid expansion bill includes some positive supply-side reforms, such as scaling back certificate-of-need restrictions and granting nurses full practice authority," Cooke said. "We should exhaust those avenues before ceding control of North Carolinians' health care to Washington, D.C."
H149 now heads to the House, where Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, recently shot down the prospect of the legislation clearing the lower chamber before the short session concludes in about a month.
Medicaid expansion has "been one of the most contentious issues for years," he told The Associated Press last week. "I don't see an appetite for it right now."