(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Senate voted Thursday in favor of a bill that would allow bars to reopen and expand capacity for restaurants, at odds with the governor's active executive order.
House Bill 536 authorizes restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and wineries to resume services outdoors at 50 percent of their total capacity of their indoor area or 100 customers, whichever is less.
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance, said the measure allows bars and restaurants to be treated the same.
“We have a chance to provide an economic ventilator that may give these businesses a breath of hope to be successful for years to come,” he said.
Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order, which took effect Friday, allowed restaurants to resume dining services either indoors or outdoors at 50 percent capacity. Breweries, distilleries and wineries are also allowed to serve alcoholic beverages, but bars and taverns remained shuttered.
If the bill becomes law, it will remain in effect for 30 days after the executive order is lifted.
"We're six days into phase two, and on a day when we're seeing some of our highest numbers of hospitalizations and death, the Senate wants to open bars," Cooper said. "... This legislation would mean that even if there is a surge of COVID-19 that would overwhelm our hospitals, that bars still stay open. Now I know that it is a tough time for business, and I believe that there will be a time when we can open bars, but that time is not now."
HB 536 originally expanded only the capacity for restaurants. Gunn added breweries, distilleries, wineries and private bars and clubs to the bill with an amendment Thursday, an infusion of a similar measure.
Some lawmakers were hesitant about the change.
“What if it does turn into much more of the typical bar setting that we can all picture, where there is a bunch of mingling people close talking and singing and shouting and mingling with people who are not members of their family in a bar?" asked Sen. Natasha R. Marcus, D-Mecklenburg. “Is there anything in this bill that would allow the governor or any public health authority to shut that down?"
Like restaurants, bars and other establishments would follow Centers for Disease and Control Prevention and public health guidelines for reopening. CDC has found outdoor gatherings are safer than congregating indoors.
"Ultimately, it's going to come down to the behavior of the patrons on how effective this will be, whether it be inside or out," Gunn said.
The bill passed the Senate, 42-5, and now heads to the House for review.
Members of the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association said they plan to file a lawsuit against Cooper's office Friday if his executive order is not adjusted to permit bars and nightclubs to reopen.
“It makes no sense to say it's safe to have a drink in a distillery or a beer in a brewery, neither of which serve food, but it's somehow unsafe to enjoy that same cocktail or beer in a bar,” said Zack Medford, president of NCBATA. "We aren't asking for special treatment. We are asking to enjoy our constitutional right to enjoy the fruits of our labor and for equal treatment."