(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Senate unanimously approved legislation this week to legalize hemp and CBD, which would revert to illegal status at the end of June without legislative action.
Senate Bill 762, sponsored by Sen. Brent Jackson, R-Sampson, would allow North Carolina farmers to continue to grow hemp to use for products including cloth, rope, food, fuel, paint, paper particleboard, plastics and thousands of other products.
The legislation that was approved Tuesday also would permit use of CBD products, which are used to treat illnesses and health issues.
Roughly 1,500 licensed hemp growers and 1,200 registered processors have joined the industry since the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Pilot Program launched in 2015, and lawmakers must now reauthorize the program, according to The Associated Press.
North Carolina law limits the amount of THC, the psychoactive component of hemp plants, to 0.3%. Since Jan. 1, all of the state’s growers have been required to obtain a U.S. Department of Agriculture hemp license and comply with federal regulations.
S 762 defines hemp and exempts it from the state’s Controlled Substances Act, a move necessary to allow the USDA program to continue in North Carolina.
The bill’s approval in the Senate on Tuesday is the first positive step for farmers and retailers who have raised concerns about hemp reverting to illegal status, though the legislation must also clear the House and gain Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature.
Modern Apotheca owner Eric Stahly told WNCN-TV retailers "want rules and regulations so it’s a fair marketplace to participate in and so that our customers get high-quality products that they deserve."
While hemp products like CBD have gained popularity in North Carolina in recent years, efforts to expand the legal use of allowable hemp products have been opposed by law enforcement groups and others, who have argued changes would lead to legalizing marijuana.
Proponents of S 762 believe that opposition is now fading. Eddie Caldwell, spokesman for the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, which opposed legalization in the past, told WRAL the group does not have a position on the bill.
"We will be following it and consulting with the association leadership if it continues moving through the legislative process," he said.
Jackson told WNCN-TV he’s optimistic the tides are turning for hemp.
"Law enforcement has seen that it’s not a problem," he said. "You know, we’re even discussing medical marijuana now, so I think the train is moving."
An Emerson College poll in April found 68% of North Carolina voters support medical marijuana legalization, while 46% support legalization of recreational marijuana.
A separate bill to legalize medical marijuana, S 711, could move through the Senate this week, Senate President Pro tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, told the AP.
Proponents of medical marijuana legalization, however, have expressed concerns with how the legislation, known as the NC Compassionate Care Act, is drafted, citing $50,000 licensing fees, a limit of 10 suppliers, and a requirement for vertical integration for each license, which would require one company to operate all aspects of production.
"Very high-cost barriers of entry, a low number of licenses and the vertical integration requirement makes it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the current hemp industry (in North Carolina) to participate in this incoming market," Nicolette Baglio, owner of the Asheville-based hemp company Citizen Bloom Botanics, told Mountain Xpress.
"Corporate cannabis are the only ones that have the capital to operate that type of structure," Baglio said. "They’re kind of like the Walmarts of cannabis."