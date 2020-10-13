(The Center Square) – North Carolina has sold $400 million in bonds to support higher education institutions, agriculture, parks, safety and local water and sewer infrastructure.
Borrowing money through general obligation bonds allows the state to spread the costs across multiple years instead of tapping into cash flow or current revenue to cover a project's expenses.
North Carolina has an AAA bond rating, which is the highest credit rating a state can receive. The interest rate for the bonds – 1.48% – was the lowest rate in state bond sales in the past century, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Monday.
"Continuing to have all three bond rating agencies affirm our AAA rating is essential during this economically volatile time," Folwell said. "This allows us to get very favorable rates, saving taxpayers millions of dollars."
The goal of the Connect NC bond, according to House Bill 943, is to update the state's public facilities to the 21st Century, "enhance the state's economic development efforts and attract new and assist existing industry, business, technology and tourism."
The Council of State approved a resolution in August that initiated the sale of the bond, which is the second-to-last installment of the $2 billion Connect NC general obligation bond approved by voters in 2016.
"The credit goes to taxpayers who voted to approve and who actually pay for these bonds, and the General Assembly for its conservative fiscal management of the state's finances," Folwell said.
Most of the Connect NC bond has been distributed in the past four years. The state issued $200 million in 2016, $400 million in 2018 and $600 million in September 2019. A total of about $113 million in interest is expected to be paid over the next 20 years.
The majority of the total Connect NC bond was approved for the state's universities and community colleges.
About $980 million from the $2 billion was secured to support 17 North Carolina universities, including building STEM facilities. Community colleges were selected to get $350 million for construction, renovation and repairs at 58 campuses.