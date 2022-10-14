(The Center Square) — North Carolina's Class of 2022 continued a decline in the average score on the ACT college readiness test, following a national trend of decreasing achievement that's now at its lowest level in 31 years.
ACT numbers released on Wednesday show North Carolina's Class of 2022 produced an average composite score of 18.5 out of 36, sliding 0.4% from the previous year. The score marks a continued decline in recent years, with the exception of a 0.1% increase between 2020 and 2021.
"This is the fifth consecutive year of declines in average scores, a worrisome trend that began long before the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has persisted," ACT CEO Janet Godwin said of the national trend. "The magnitude of the declines this year is particularly alarming, as we see rapidly growing numbers of seniors leaving high school without meeting the college-readiness benchmark in any of the subjects we measure."
In North Carolina, where 88% of seniors took the exam, students struggled the most with English with an average score of 17.1, while the highest average score came in reading at 19.2. Students scored an average of 18.5 in math and 18.8 in science.
The minimum ACT score for the University of North Carolina system is 19, though the standardized test requirement was waived through 2024. North Carolina graduates produced ACT average composite scores of 18.9 in 2021, 18.8 in 2020, 19 in 2019, and 19.1 in 2018, 2017 and 2016.
The average ACT in North Carolina for the Class of 2022 is well below states with similar percentages of students taking the test. The 93% of 2022 graduates who took the ACT in Wisconsin scored an average of 19.4, 91% of 2022 grads in Utah scored an average 19.9, 82% who took the ACT in Ohio scored 19.4, and 73% of Kansas' Class of 2022 scored an average 19.9.
States with fewer test takers generally produced higher ACT composite scores. Nevada, where 100% take the test, produced the lowest composite score at 17.3, while the 18% of students who tested in the District of Columbia scored the highest in the nation with an average of 26.9.
Overall, students in only six states scored lower than North Carolina's Class of 2022: Nevada, Oklahoma at 17.9, Mississippi at 17.8, Alabama at 18, Louisiana at 18.1, and Arizona at 18.4.
The national average was 19.8, marking the first time since 1991 ACT composite scores have dipped below 20.
Only 22% of the 2022 graduating class met all four ACT Benchmarks for college readiness, while 42% met none. Last year, 25% of students met all four benchmarks, and 38% met none.
The ACT's Godwin described the low marks as "further evidence of longtime systemic failures that were exacerbated by the pandemic" and called for urgent action.
"A return to the pre-pandemic status quo would be insufficient and a disservice to students and educators," she said. "These systemic failures require sustained collective action and support for the academic recovery of high school students as an urgent national priority and imperative."