(The Center Square) – North Carolina is using nearly $96 million in federal coronavirus funding to support K-12 and postsecondary students affected by COVID-19.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday he is directing $95.6 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, created by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to hire staff, support at-risk students and help postsecondary institutions in the upcoming school year.
“Learning during a pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for students and staff, whether in the classroom or remotely," Cooper said in a statement. "This funding should help protect the physical and mental health at schools, and help bridge the gap for students with unique learning needs.”
Cooper is directing $40 million to the State Board of Education (SBE) and the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to hire more school nurses, counselors, social workers and psychologists in public schools. SBE and DPI also will receive $20 million for after-school programming, tutoring and hiring more teachers or teacher assistants to support academic needs for at-risk students and students with disabilities.
At the postsecondary level, $15 million will be directed to the NC Community College System for tuition assistance for students enrolled in short-term workforce training programs that lead to a state or industry recognized credential in a high-demand field.
Another $6 million will be directed to the UNC System for emergency assistance for North Carolina students whose ability to complete their degree has been affected by the pandemic. The State Education Assistance Authority for independent colleges and universities will get $4 million for the same cause.
The UNC System for the NC School of Science and Mathematics and the UNC School of the Arts will get $566,000. Cooper said these institutions received limited or no federal funding from the CARES Act because of the size of their high school student populations.
The remaining $10 million will be held in reserve to address needs that may arise at a later date, Cooper said. The governor has until May 2021 to allocate the funds, and recipients have until Sept. 30, 2022, to spend the funds.