(The Center Square) — Approximately 70% of North Carolina’s schools achieved year-to-year academic gains in 2021-22, but school and student performance didn’t reach pre-pandemic levels, according to the North Carolina Department of Instruction annual accountability report.
The 2021-22 report is the first since 2018-2019 to include all components of the state’s accountability program. Student performance on end-of-grade and end-of-course exams continued to be at levels below 2018-19, the last full year before pandemic disruptions began in March 2020.
"Students and schools in North Carolina faced the same hurdles last year as others across the nation," Catherine Truitt, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, said in a statement. "They began the 2021-22 school year handicapped by the year before, that for many, was defined by remote instruction that proved to be less effective than in-person learning. Last year, too, was not without challenges with student and teacher absences because of quarantines and other significant difficulties."
State performance measurements resulted in 864 schools rated at low performing, an increase of 77% compared to 2018-19 (488). The number of low-performing school districts increased more than twofold to 29 from eight in 2018-19.
Earlier this year, NCDPI’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration predicted many of the state’s students will require months — and for some, years — of additional learning time due to the pandemic’s disruptions. NCDPI’s report mirrored results posted by several other states showing declines from pre-pandemic levels.
Earlier this week, a Department of Education report showed average scores for 9-year-old students in 2022 declined five points in reading and seven points in mathematics compared to 2020. It was the largest average score decline in reading since 1990 and the first-ever score decline in mathematics.
Compared to last year’s results, North Carolina student scores increased in grades three through eight in both reading and math at the grade level proficient standard and the career and college preparedness standard. However, reading scores in third grade declined. Math scores in elementary and middle school grades increased more significantly than reading scores.
When the University of North Carolina recently increased its minimum ACT score for admission from 17 to 19, it affected performance scores of high schools. All 11th graders in North Carolina are required to take the ACT and their scores contribute to each high school’s performance rating, along with end-of-course scores, graduation rates and other indicators. The percentage of 11th graders meeting the new minimum score of 19 was 41.7%, compared to 55.2% when the minimum score was 17; 54.6% achieved a score of 17 this year.
The state’s four-year cohort graduation rate, a factor in determining high school performance, was 86.2%, a decline of eight-tenths of a percent in 2021 but comparable to the 2018-19 rate of 86.5%.