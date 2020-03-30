(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order for all of North Carolina goes in effect at 5 p.m. Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The order directs residents to remain at home except to take care of others, buy necessary supplies and for health and safety reasons, including exercise. The order runs through April 29.
“I know this order may lead to even more hardship and heartache," Cooper said last week when announcing the new policy. "Although we are physically apart, we must take this step together in spirit.”
The following businesses are allowed to remain open during the stay-at-home order:
• Restaurants that provide takeout, deliver or drive-thru;
• Grocery stores;
• ABC stores and beer and wine stores;
• Health-care providers;
• Pharmacies;
• Hardware stores;
• Post offices;
• Office-supply stores;
• Gas stations and convenience stores;
• Veterinarians and pet-supply stores;
• Hotels, airlines, buses, taxis and ride-share services;
• Places of worship;
• Child care providers.
Cooper's office said he is seeking voluntary cooperation to follow the order, but law enforcement has the authority to enforce the order.