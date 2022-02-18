(The Center Square) – North Carolina economic officials have approved 10 grants to local governments totaling more than $2 million to support economic development.
The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) will award the grants for a number of projects that counties and cities would use to attract more than $30.8 million in private investment and create a total of 349 jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper said.
“In order for North Carolina’s economy to continue growing, we must prioritize and support our rural communities,” Cooper said. “We know these communities need new jobs and more investments, and that’s exactly what our grants accomplish.”
The RIA approved six Building Reuse Program grants, which would be used for renovations and expansions that create new jobs in rural counties.
Caldwell County city Lenoir will receive a $400,000 Building Reuse grant to renovate an 800,000-square-foot building for furniture manufacturer Grand Manor Furniture. The company will invest $671,225 into the project that is expected to create 50 jobs.
Wayne County will receive a $200,000 Building Reuse grant to renovate a 152,000-square-foot building in Goldsboro for Mount Olive Pickle Company. The company will create 167 jobs and invest more than $35 million in the project.
Burke County’s $200,000 Building Reuse grant will support the renovation of the Meritor Heavy Vehicle Systems’ building in Morganton. The company supplies equipment for commercial vehicles. Meritor Heavy Vehicle Systems will create 25 jobs and invest more than $4 million in the overall project.
Davidson County’s $150,000 Building Reuse grant will help expand a building occupied by industrial equipment supplier Nordfab America in Thomasville. The company plans to invest $2.6 million in the project that will create 25 jobs.
Thomasville in Davidson County will receive a $500,000 Building Reuse grant to renovate BrassCraft Manufacturing Company’s facility. The company will invest more than $13 million in the overall project, which would create nearly 100 jobs.
Surry County’s $100,000 Building Reuse grant will be used to create additional space for urgent care facilities at the Surry Rural Health Center in Mount Airy. Surry will invest $286,500. The expansion is expected to create 10 jobs.
The RIA also approved four grants from North Carolina’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account program.
Shelby in Cleveland County will receive a $709,530 grant for sewer construction for a 100,000-square-foot vacant building. Franklin County will receive $269,529 for an infrastructure project at the Triangle North Franklin Business Park.
Pitt County will receive a $300,000 grant for sewage infrastructure at the Farmville Corporate Park. Randolph County will receive a $1 million grant to provide water and sewer access at the 160-acre industrial park currently being developed in Randleman.
“These grants do not only drive our rural communities’ post-pandemic economic recovery,” North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said, “but they also allow businesses, health care facilities, and business parks to expand and reach their full potential.”